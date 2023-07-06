SlamBall Season Begins Friday, July 21 on ESPN+ and ESPN Cable Channels
If the end of the NBA and NHL seasons has left you craving another fast-paced, hard-hitting sport to latch onto, SlamBall might be just the ticket. SlamBall combines elements of basketball and hockey, and its playing surface is a mixture of a hard surface and trampolines. It’s a high-action, high-flying game, and it’s coming to ESPN+ all July long.
The season begins on Friday, July 21 from Cox Pavillion in Las Vegas, Nevada with a tripleheader: The Rumble will take on the Mob beginning at 7 p.m. ET, with the Slashers facing the Lava at 9:30 p.m. The two winners will play each other immediately following the second game, in an epic showdown worthy of opening night.
A majority of sports fans now say that streaming provides a better live sports experience than linear TV, and ESPN+ seems like the perfect venue for a sport like SlamBall. ESPN+ will host 27 SlamBall matches in July and August, with the rest appearing on ESPN and ESPN2. The schedule includes the regular season, playoffs and the championship game on August 17.
ESPN+ also recently unveiled its MLB schedule for the month of July; highlights include AL home-run leader and two-way star Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels, as well as the surprise of the year so far in the tenacious Cincinnati Reds. The service is also hosting extensive coverage of this year's Wimbledon championships, so the service caters to just about any sports desire a fan could want.
Check out the 2023 SlamBall Schedule on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+
|Date
|Event
|Time (ET)
|Platform
|Fri., July 21
|SlamBall Opening Night
|7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Fri., July 21
|SlamBall
|9:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat., July 22
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat., July 22
|SlamBall
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sun., July 23
|SlamBall
|5:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sun., July 23
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Thu., July 27
|SlamBall
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Thu., July 27
|SlamBall
|11 p.m.
|ESPN
|Fri., July 28
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Fri., July 28
|SlamBall
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat., July 29
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat., July 29
|SlamBall
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sun., July 30
|SlamBall
|5:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sun., July 30
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Thu., August 3
|SlamBall
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Thu., August 3
|SlamBall
|11 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Fri., August 4
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Fri., August 4
|SlamBall
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat., August 5
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat., August 5
|SlamBall
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sun., August 6
|SlamBall
|5:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sun., August 6
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Thu., August 10
|SlamBall
|8:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Thu., August 10
|SlamBall
|11 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Fri., August 11
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Fri., August 11
|SlamBall
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat., August 12
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sat., August 12
|SlamBall
|10:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sun., August 13
|SlamBall
|5:30 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Sun., August 13
|SlamBall
|8 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Tue., August 15
|SlamBall Playoffs
|TBD
|ESPN+
|Thu., August 17
|SlamBall Championship Game
|11 p.m.
|ESPN2
Where Can You Watch SlamBall on ESPN and ESPN2?
There are four SlamBall matches that won’t be shown on ESPN+ this year, including the Championship game. To see these matches, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries ESPN and ESPN2. There are five services to choose from that do so: Sling TV ($40 per month for Sling Orange, which carries both channels); DIRECTV STREAM (Plans start at $74.99 per month plus taxes and fees after a five-day free trial); Fubo (Seven-day free trial, then plans start at $85.98 per month in most markets); Hulu + Live TV (Mid-tier price at $69.99 per month, includes free access to the Disney Bundle); and YouTube TV (plans start at $72.99 per month).
