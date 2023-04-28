Sling Freestream Adds New York-Themed Channels for All Users Including Live News, Sports, Broadway Shows

Get ready to add a little New York flavor to your Sling Freestream experience! The service has announced that it is adding seven new channels, many of which feature Big Apple-themed programming. The additions bring Sling Freestream’s channel count to more than 275.

The additions include a recording of the world-renowned “Hamilton” on Broadway on Demand, “Good Morning Vogue” with a guest appearance by Harlem’s own Dapper Dan, and more. Sling Freestream also features top news shows like “ABC’s World News Tonight,” “Prime with David Muir” and the top stories from “Good Morning America.”

The new channels available now on Sling Freestream are:

News 12 New York: News 12 New York is the exclusive 24-hour local news service dedicated to bringing you the best local news and information from across the tri-state.

Broadway (On Demand): Broadway on Demand provides fans with a 360-degree view of shows from Broadway, Off-Broadway, West End, documentaries, and more.

ABC News Live: Breaking news, top stories, live interviews and press conferences. Tune in to shows like GMA3, ABCNL Prime with Linsey Davis, and more.

CBS News: On this channel, catch the latest headlines and top stories going on right now.

Cheddar News: Founded by Columbia graduate Jon Steinberg, this channel keeps the public updated on business, culture, tech, and innovation.

Comedy Central: Get ready to laugh! From South Park to Key & Peele, if you ever are in need of a good chuckle this is the channel to be.

ESPN (On Demand): This American-based company highlights everything sports related from NBA, NFL, MLB, and much more.

Although many of these channels have a definite New York theme, they are available to all Sling Freestream users, no matter which market they’re in. They join the large and growing complement of free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels on Sling Freestream, not to mention the service’s more than 41,000 on-demand titles that users can access with just an email account and a valid password.

April was quite a month for Sling Freestream in terms of channel additions. Last week, the service brought on FAST channels devoted to pickleball, lacrosse, motorsports and more. The week before, Sling Freestream added nine channels with true crime, anime, and housing renovation content. Sling also expanded a deal with Amazon that will allow Freestream to be played on more generations of Amazon Echo Show devices in mid-April.