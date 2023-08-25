Sling Freestream Offers a Wide Variety of Spanish-Language News, Sports and Entertainment All for Free

There has been a big rise in demand for Spanish-language streaming content.A recent survey found that Latino audiences are more likely to seek out streaming than the population at large, and Spanish-language producers are ready to meet them with a wide variety of shows and movies, news, and plenty of live sports.

If you’re seeking out more Spanish streaming content, Sling Freestream is a great place to find it. The service has 90 Spanish-language channels featuring live sports like Liga de Expansión MX soccer and the Bare Knuckle Championship Series, telenovelas such as “Teresa,” sitcoms like “Una Familia de Diaz” and even live news from Univision.

What Spanish-Language TV and Movie Channels are on Sling Freestream?

Sling Freestream offers a wide variety of TV and movie channels. It comes with single-title channels as well as curated collections to ensure that all viewers have something to watch. From side-splitting laughter to the tense drama and torrid romances of classic telenovelas, there are so many Spanish-language TV and movie channels you may never run out of new shows to see!

What Are the Top Telenovela Channels on Sling Freestream?

ViX’s Televisa Novelas de Oro: Featuring titles like “Alborada,” “La Ex,” “Salome” and more to stream on-demand or live.

ViX’s Novelas de Romance: For all the lovers at heart, with shows like “Gabriela, giros del destino,” “Marina and Scarlett,” “Teresa” and more available.

ViX’s Novelas de Asia and Novelas de Familia: These curated channels give users the chance to watch “Libre para amarte,” “Antes muerta que Lichita” and more.

What Are the Top Spanish-Language Movie Channels on Sling Freestream?

Canela Cinema: Streaming movies like “Hencho en Mexico” and “Perdido en la fama” daily, with dozens of on-demand titles like “Django sin cadenas” also available.

Cine Estrella TV: Offering modern titles like “Julio y su Angel,” classics like 1937’s “Mi Candidato” and everything in between, either live or on-demand.

Latino Cinema: Featuring the very best in Latino cinema, this channel carries films such as “All That Glitters is Not Gold,” “Cante jondo, Granada 1922,” “El Evangelista” and even documentaries.

ViX Cine Retro: Enjoy a non-stop stream of specially selected Spanish-language film titles 24 hours a day.

What Are the Top Spanish-Language News and Sports Channels on Vevo?

It’s not just top-quality entertainment available in Spanish on Sling Freestream; the service carries both live news and sports as well. Some of the top Spanish-language sports channels on Sling Freestream include:

Canela Deportes: Enjoy everything from extreme sports to the Bare Knuckle Championship Series, live soccer from leagues like Major Arena Soccer League, documentaries about stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and much more.

ViX Deportes 21: Watch on-demand soccer replays from Fútbol Colombiano Primera División and stay up-to-date on all the latest sports news from around the globe.

What are the Top Spanish-language News Channels on Sling Freestream?

ViX’s Noticias Univision 24/7: All news, all the time, with 24/7 daily streaming of “Noticias Univision 24/7. Get global news updates from a brand you trust.

Estrella News: Get breaking news updates and more thanks to “24 Horas,” watch local news updates for markets like Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, and Miami, and even enjoy outrageous game shows like “Alarma TV” and talk shows such as “En vivo.”

What Are All the Spanish-Language Channels on Sling Freestream?

40 y 20

AMC en Español

Amor Real

Amores Verdaderos

Aqui y Ahora

Autopista al Cielo

BeIN Sports Xtra en Español

Canela Cinema

Canela Clasicos

Canela Deportes

Canela Telenovelas

Canela.TV

Cine Estrella TV

Como Dice el Dicho

Cops en Español

Cortos

Crónicas

Cuidad con el Ángel

DangerTV Latino

El Reino Infantil

Electric Now

Estrella Games

Estrella Noticias

Estrella TV

Euronews

FilmRise: Peliculas Gratis

Flou Caribeño

Flou Cine

Hasta que el Dinero nos Separe

Juana, la Virgen

La Familia P. Luche

La Fea Más Bella

La Parodia

La Promesa

La que no Podía Amar

La Rosa de Guadalupe

La Usurpadora

Latino Cinema

Lego

Lo Mejor de Vina Del Mar

Los Héroes del Norte

Love Nature en Español

Mi Corazón es Tuyo

Mi Gorda Bella

Moovi Mex

Motorvision.TV Español

Miami Velas

N Plus

N Plus Media

Nosey Escandale

Noticias Univision 24/7

Novelas de Asia

Operación Repo

Pinkfong: Baby Shark

RCN Plus

RCTV

Real Madrid TV

Rebelde

Red Bull Battalia

Sala de Emergencias

Sortilegio

Teresa

Triunfo del Amor

Una Familia con Suerte

Una Familia de Diez

Vecinos

Vevo Iconos Latinos

Vevo Latino

Vevo Reggaeton & Trap

Vevo Regional Mexicano

Vivo Play

ViX Angelique

ViX: Cine Club

ViX: Cine de Oro

ViX: Cine Retro

ViX: Cocina TV

ViX: Galanes

ViX: Grand Parejas

ViX: Jajaja

ViX: Las 3 Marías

ViX: Lo Mejor de Liga MX

ViX: Nostros Los Guapos

ViX: Novelas de Romance

ViX: Novelas de Oro

ViX: Novelas en Familia

ViX: Risa Picante

ViX: Risas de Oro

ViX Deportes 21

ViX Deportes 22

ViX Deportes 23

WFV en Español

Zona TUDN

Sling Freestream offers more than 400 free streaming channels total, with 41,000 on-demand titles to bolster its lineup even more. It offers plenty of English-language content as well, including live news, travel and food channels, kids content and a wide variety of other content. It’s free to sign up, and no login credentials are required to start streaming right now!