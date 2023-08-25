Sling Freestream Offers a Wide Variety of Spanish-Language News, Sports and Entertainment All for Free
There has been a big rise in demand for Spanish-language streaming content.A recent survey found that Latino audiences are more likely to seek out streaming than the population at large, and Spanish-language producers are ready to meet them with a wide variety of shows and movies, news, and plenty of live sports.
If you’re seeking out more Spanish streaming content, Sling Freestream is a great place to find it. The service has 90 Spanish-language channels featuring live sports like Liga de Expansión MX soccer and the Bare Knuckle Championship Series, telenovelas such as “Teresa,” sitcoms like “Una Familia de Diaz” and even live news from Univision.
What Spanish-Language TV and Movie Channels are on Sling Freestream?
Sling Freestream offers a wide variety of TV and movie channels. It comes with single-title channels as well as curated collections to ensure that all viewers have something to watch. From side-splitting laughter to the tense drama and torrid romances of classic telenovelas, there are so many Spanish-language TV and movie channels you may never run out of new shows to see!
What Are the Top Telenovela Channels on Sling Freestream?
-
ViX’s Televisa Novelas de Oro: Featuring titles like “Alborada,” “La Ex,” “Salome” and more to stream on-demand or live.
-
ViX’s Novelas de Romance: For all the lovers at heart, with shows like “Gabriela, giros del destino,” “Marina and Scarlett,” “Teresa” and more available.
-
ViX’s Novelas de Asia and Novelas de Familia: These curated channels give users the chance to watch “Libre para amarte,” “Antes muerta que Lichita” and more.
What Are the Top Spanish-Language Movie Channels on Sling Freestream?
-
Canela Cinema: Streaming movies like “Hencho en Mexico” and “Perdido en la fama” daily, with dozens of on-demand titles like “Django sin cadenas” also available.
-
Cine Estrella TV: Offering modern titles like “Julio y su Angel,” classics like 1937’s “Mi Candidato” and everything in between, either live or on-demand.
-
Latino Cinema: Featuring the very best in Latino cinema, this channel carries films such as “All That Glitters is Not Gold,” “Cante jondo, Granada 1922,” “El Evangelista” and even documentaries.
-
ViX Cine Retro: Enjoy a non-stop stream of specially selected Spanish-language film titles 24 hours a day.
What Are the Top Spanish-Language News and Sports Channels on Vevo?
It’s not just top-quality entertainment available in Spanish on Sling Freestream; the service carries both live news and sports as well. Some of the top Spanish-language sports channels on Sling Freestream include:
-
Canela Deportes: Enjoy everything from extreme sports to the Bare Knuckle Championship Series, live soccer from leagues like Major Arena Soccer League, documentaries about stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and much more.
-
ViX Deportes 21: Watch on-demand soccer replays from Fútbol Colombiano Primera División and stay up-to-date on all the latest sports news from around the globe.
What are the Top Spanish-language News Channels on Sling Freestream?
-
ViX’s Noticias Univision 24/7: All news, all the time, with 24/7 daily streaming of “Noticias Univision 24/7. Get global news updates from a brand you trust.
-
Estrella News: Get breaking news updates and more thanks to “24 Horas,” watch local news updates for markets like Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, and Miami, and even enjoy outrageous game shows like “Alarma TV” and talk shows such as “En vivo.”
What Are All the Spanish-Language Channels on Sling Freestream?
- 40 y 20
- AMC en Español
- Amor Real
- Amores Verdaderos
- Aqui y Ahora
- Autopista al Cielo
- BeIN Sports Xtra en Español
- Canela Cinema
- Canela Clasicos
- Canela Deportes
- Canela Telenovelas
- Canela.TV
- Cine Estrella TV
- Como Dice el Dicho
- Cops en Español
- Cortos
- Crónicas
- Cuidad con el Ángel
- DangerTV Latino
- El Reino Infantil
- Electric Now
- Estrella Games
- Estrella Noticias
- Estrella TV
- Euronews
- FilmRise: Peliculas Gratis
- Flou Caribeño
- Flou Cine
- Hasta que el Dinero nos Separe
- Juana, la Virgen
- La Familia P. Luche
- La Fea Más Bella
- La Parodia
- La Promesa
- La que no Podía Amar
- La Rosa de Guadalupe
- La Usurpadora
- Latino Cinema
- Lego
- Lo Mejor de Vina Del Mar
- Los Héroes del Norte
- Love Nature en Español
- Mi Corazón es Tuyo
- Mi Gorda Bella
- Moovi Mex
- Motorvision.TV Español
- Miami Velas
- N Plus
- N Plus Media
- Nosey Escandale
- Noticias Univision 24/7
- Novelas de Asia
- Operación Repo
- Pinkfong: Baby Shark
- RCN Plus
- RCTV
- Real Madrid TV
- Rebelde
- Red Bull Battalia
- Sala de Emergencias
- Sortilegio
- Teresa
- Triunfo del Amor
- Una Familia con Suerte
- Una Familia de Diez
- Vecinos
- Vevo Iconos Latinos
- Vevo Latino
- Vevo Reggaeton & Trap
- Vevo Regional Mexicano
- Vivo Play
- ViX Angelique
- ViX: Cine Club
- ViX: Cine de Oro
- ViX: Cine Retro
- ViX: Cocina TV
- ViX: Galanes
- ViX: Grand Parejas
- ViX: Jajaja
- ViX: Las 3 Marías
- ViX: Lo Mejor de Liga MX
- ViX: Nostros Los Guapos
- ViX: Novelas de Romance
- ViX: Novelas de Oro
- ViX: Novelas en Familia
- ViX: Risa Picante
- ViX: Risas de Oro
- ViX Deportes 21
- ViX Deportes 22
- ViX Deportes 23
- WFV en Español
- Zona TUDN
Sling Freestream offers more than 400 free streaming channels total, with 41,000 on-demand titles to bolster its lineup even more. It offers plenty of English-language content as well, including live news, travel and food channels, kids content and a wide variety of other content. It’s free to sign up, and no login credentials are required to start streaming right now!
Sling Freestream
Sling Freestream is a free ad-supported TV service offered through Sling TV. It offers 275+ free live TV channels and over 41,000 on demand shows and movies, such as “Hell’s Kitchen,” “The Walking Dead,” and more.
You’ll find news channels like ABC News Live, CBS News, and Scripps News. For general entertainment, you’ll see free channels with content from MTV, Comedy Central, and BET. There’s even an Elvis channel. You can watch Jimmy Kimmel highlights for free.
For kids, you’ll even find some Sensical channels and Nick Jr shows.
There are also “sneak peeks” available for services and channels like AMC+, MGM+, STARZ, and TNT, so you can watch free episodes of some prestige shows.
Freestream offers international programming in seven languages, such as AajTak International, Zona TUDN, ARY News, France24, beIN SPORTS XTRA, SonyKal, Noticias Univision 24/7, TVP World, Al Jazeera English, and Al Arabiya.
Users can also rent recent theatrical releases for $3.99-$24.99.