Sling TV Offering Two Free Weeks of Hallmark Channel to Celebrate Countdown to Christmas

The Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas has already begun, and live TV streaming service Sling TV wants to give you a dose of the holidays for free. Starting Friday, Oct. 28 and running through Nov. 11, Sling is offering its subscribers two weeks of free access to the Hallmark Channel. The channel is normally part of their $6 “Lifestyle Extra” Add-on.

Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas is its yearly slate of original Christmas and holiday films, and this year the schedule is packed with more than 30 movies. Sling subscribers who sign up for the two-week Freeview period of the Hallmark Channel will be able to watch the following Christmas originals for free:

Friday, Oct. 28 | “A Cozy Christmas Inn” starring Jodie Sweetin and David O’Donnell

Real estate exec, Erika, travels to Alaska during Christmastime to acquire a bed and breakfast, only to discover that it’s owned by her ex. While there, she finds herself falling in love with the town and quite possibly him.

Saturday, Oct. 29 | ‘Jolly Good Christmas’ starring Reshma Shetty and Will Kemp

David is an American architect who recently moved to London for a prime opportunity in a prestigious firm. With just three days before Christmas, he crosses paths with Anji, a professional shopper, who raises an eyebrow over his choice of a gift card for his girlfriend. David ultimately decides to hire Anji and, thanks to a series of unexpected events, finds himself on a wild adventure across Jolly Old London as Anji helps him search for the perfect present.

Friday, Nov. 4 | ‘A Magical Christmas Village’ starring Alison Sweeney, Luke Macfarlane, and Marlo Thomas

When Summer’s mother Vivian moves in with her and her young daughter Chloe, her orderly existence is upended. Upon arrival, Vivian sets up an heirloom, miniature Christmas village resembling their town, and tells Chloe it grants Christmas wishes. As Chloe begins setting up the figurines, real-life events seem to mimic the scenes she creates. With a little help from the magic of the Christmas village, the family will be brought closer together and just maybe, Summer will learn to open her heart to love again.

Saturday, Nov. 5 | ‘Lights, Camera, Christmas!’ starring Kimberley Sustad and John Brotherton

When a holiday rom-com movie shooting in her town needs a costume designer, Kerry, a local shop owner, steps into the role. While working on the movie, she rediscovers her passion for costume design and finds herself falling for Brad, the film’s famous leading man.

Friday, Nov. 11 | ‘In Merry Measure’ starring Patti Murin, Brendan Penny, and Jennifer Robertson

When pop star Darcy returns home to spend Christmas with her sister and niece, she unexpectedly finds herself coaching the high school choir with her one-time rival, Adam. Will they resume their antagonistic ways, or will the spirit of the season move these two past their differences?

If Sling subscribers find themselves hooked on the holiday magic of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas, they can subscribe in-app or online under the “My Account” tab and add the Lifestyle Extra package for an extra $6 per month.

Over the summer, Sling offered a similar program with what it called Freeview weekends in which the streamer offered weekend previews to different services and premium channels every week. The program ended when September began, but it featured a host of different programming options that customers could try for free for a weekend before deciding whether or not to add them to their Sling subscriptions.

Sling offered free viewing windows to AMC+, Faith and Family, Curiosity Stream, Destination America, EPIX Now, Sundance Now, ViX+, Acorn TV, EPIX, ALLBLK, and IFC Films during the summer of 2022. Most recently, Sling offered a Freeview of NBA League Pass to celebrate the tip-off of the 2022 basketball season.

Sling is also currently offering a deal by which new customers can get their first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for 50% off, meaning that the normally $35 service is available for just $17.50. If you want to bundle the two Sling options together, you can also get Sling Orange and Blue for 50% off, meaning that the plan that normally costs $50 per month will be just $25.