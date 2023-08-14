Something to Stream Every Day This Week; ‘Solar Opposites’ Premiere, ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Finale, More

Disney streaming users can be forgiven for hoping that last week was just a dream that they’ll wake up from soon. The House of Mouse announced a new wave of price increases for all of its streaming services last week, though the ad-supported plans of Disney+ and Hulu will remain unchanged.

Elsewhere in Hollywood, the top writers’ and actors’ unions in the business remain on strike, with no end in sight. Representatives for the Writers Guild of America resumed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (which represents major studios) on Friday, which is at least a step in the right direction. It may not be in time to save the entire fall programming schedule, but there are several new shows and movies headed to streaming this week to help viewers distract themselves in the meantime!

Monday, Aug. 14

‘Solar Opposites’ Season 4 Premiere | Hulu

Your favorite aliens are back for another season of adventures on their new planet! Join Korvo and Yumyulack, who are less-than-thrilled about being stuck on the third rock from the sun, as well as Jesse and Terry (who love it here) as they attempt to make a suitable place to live after the destruction of their own home planet.

Dan Stevens joins the cast of Solar Opposites” this season as Korvo, after the departure of voice actor and series co-creator Justin Roiland following disturbing allegations of domestic violence and sexual misconduct. Roiland may be rightly gone, but the show must go on for this family of wacky aliens!

Tuesday, Aug. 15

WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game | Prime Video

One of the most innovative in-season tournaments in professional sports concludes this week with the WNBA’s Commissioner’s Cup Championship. In the first half of the 2023 WNBA season, 10 games on each team’s schedule were designated as Cup play matchups. Teams with the best records in these games will compete form the Commissioner’s Cup Championship live on Prime Video.

This year, the Las Vegas Aces will take on the New York Liberty for the Cup. The Aces won the Cup last year, and are on the hunt for their second-consecutive victory in the tournament. The game will begin at 9 p.m. ET, and players are competing for the opportunity to earn more than $30,000 each if they win.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

‘Miguel Wants to Fight’ Premiere | Hulu

Miguel isn’t a fighter. Despite growing up in a neighborhood where fighting is a part of life, Miguel has never had to throw hands, and until now that’s been no big deal. But a wild series of events turns Miguel’s entire life on its head, and now he’s ready to put up his dukes.

“Miguel Wants to Fight” follows the hilarious story of Miguel and his friends as they attempt to seek out his first-ever fight. The film starts Tyler Dean Flores as Miguel, Christian Vunipola as his even-tempered pal David, Imani Lewis as the rowdy Cass, Suraj Partha as the witty Srini in this original coming-of-age tale from Hulu.

Thursday, Aug. 17

‘Killing It’ Season 2 Premiere | Peacock

Craig Robinson returns with a new season of his latest comedy series “Killing It.” Fresh off winning a python hunting contest in Florida, Robinson’s character Craig Foster now has to decide the smartest way to parlay his winnings into more money. Will he and his partner Jillian Glopp (Claudia O’Doherty) truly be able to make it to Easy Street?

Watch a Trailer for Season 2 of ‘Killing It’:

If you’re new to “Killing It,” you can catch up by watching select episodes of the series for free on YouTube right now! It’s another in a string of comedy successes for Peacock, which seems to be finding its stride with users in terms of original content.

Friday, Aug. 18

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 2 Finale | Prime Video

The Fisher’s beach house has become a home away from home for Isabel “Belly” Conklin, who has grown to think of summer vacation as the best time of year. But last year — the summer Belly turned pretty— changed just about everything, and now she finds herself in a heck of a fix.

Belly used to count down the days until she could return to Cousins Beach, but with Conrad and Jeremiah fighting over her heart and the return of Susannah’s cancer, she’s not sure summer will ever be the same. When an unexpected visitor threatens the future of Susannah’s beloved house, Belly has to rally the gang to come together—and to decide once and for all where her heart lies.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Yes it’s still preseason, but it’s the second preseason game of the year for most teams, which means starters will get their most on-field action until the regular season begins. The Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts were some of the worst teams in the league last year, but there are a couple of storylines that make this game must-see TV.

For one, the Bears have surrounded young quarterback Justin Fields with talent, and now is his time to show out on the field. The Colts have a young signal-caller of their own in 2023 fourth-overall-pick Anthony Richardson, but fans almost certainly won’t see any of running back phenom Jonathan Taylor, who is not participating in team activities due to a contract dispute.

Sunday, Aug. 20

“The Winter King” is set in the fifth century, long before Britain was united, in a brutal land of warring factions and tribes, where lives were often fleeting. The series follows Arthur Pendragon as he evolves from outcast to legendary warrior and leader.

The show is based on the beloved Warlord Chronicles series of novels written by Bernard Cornwell. Arthur has been exiled and Merlin has disappeared. A child sits unprotected on the throne, and an impending Saxon invasion has the island desperate for a strong leader when the illegitimate son of King Uther returns to Britain to claim his destiny.