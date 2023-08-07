Peacock to Air Episodes of Craig Robinson Comedy ‘Killing It’ on YouTube, TikTok, USA Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

The new season of “Killing It” is only a few days away! Season 2 of the Craig Robinson comedy premieres exclusively on Peacock on Thursday, Aug. 17, and fans don’t have to worry about a week-to-week schedule; all episodes of the new season will debut on the same day.

If you haven’t signed up for Peacock yet, and want to give episodes of “Killing It” a try before committing your cash, NBCUniversal has great news for you. For the first time, it is making episodes of “Killing It” available to watch away from the Peacock platform and is even offering ways to stream them free.

The best place to see free episodes of “Killing It” is on YouTube, which currently has Episodes 1, 2 and 3 from Season 1 available to stream. TikTok subscribers can also find Episode 1 of Season 1 on that social media platform by heading to @peacock.

Watch the First Episode of ‘Killing It’ Free on YouTube:

In addition to these free video hosting sites, NBCU is sending the first two episodes of “Killing It” to the USA Network on Monday, Aug. 7. The episodes will debut there at 11 p.m. ET, following the new episode of “Monday Night Raw” which will air at its normal time.

“Killing It” stars Craig Robinson as Craig Foster, a man who partners with his Uber driver Jillian (Claudia O’Doherty) to attempt to win a state-sponsored python hunting contest in Florida. They both have dreams of striking it rich, but they soon realize their partnership is going to be much more involved than either of them bargained for,

In Season 2, Craig and Jillian are deciding how best to spend their prize money. They’re both so close to achieving their goals of true financial independence, but there are plenty of people around them who would don’t mind seeing them continue to scrape and struggle, especially if they can take advantage of the two newly-monied rubes.

Peacock no longer offers a free tier of its own, so it makes sense that NBCU would use its cable channels and other video hosting platforms to show these episodes of “Killing It.” It followed a similar strategy for the Pete Davidson comedy “Bupkis” when the show was up for Emmy consideration, and Paramount has made use of YouTube to build audience excitement for new streaming titles as well.