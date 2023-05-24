Spanish-Language Content From Canela.TV Now Available on Sling Freestream

Sling Freestream users now have access to a huge array of Spanish-language content, thanks to the addition of Canela.TV. That channel, along with Canela Telenovelas, Canela Deportes, Canela Clasicos and Canela Cinema are all available to stream on Sling Freestream now.

These channels offer entertainment options ranging from Canela Original docu-series “Mi Vida” featuring Latin stars such as William Levy, Danny Trejo, Gaby Espino, Ludwika Paleta, Kate del Castillo, and Roselyn Sánchez; “Secretos de Villanas,” a drama-filled reality series with the most iconic Telenovela villains of all time.

The new additions to Sling Freestream also include live news shows ¡PONLE CANELA! and Canela News, featuring up-to-date coverage of the latest entertainment and global news; children’s programming from Canela Kids including the new original series “SúperEllas” to the most well-known hits like “Blippi,” “Cocomelon and Pocoyo;” and the latest in sports - from live MASL and boxing coverage to the newly-launched original show “100% Futbol.”

“We’re excited to be a part of Sling’s new Freestream service to extend the reach of Canela.TV to new audiences looking for quality content, free and in español,” Canela Media CEO and founder Isabel Rafferty Zavala said. “Canela.TV has a wide range of free culturally relevant content that cannot be found on other platforms.”

The additions of these Canela channels to Sling Freestream bring its total count of Spanish-language channels to more than 85. A 2022 survey found that seven out of 10 Latino viewers watched Spanish-language programming, and that viewership of Spanish content on streaming platforms had risen 11% year-over-year from 2021, so there’s clearly a hearty demand for more offerings in Spanish.

Sling Freestream viewers have grown accustomed to seeing the service add new channels, as its count now stands near 300. Just last week, Freestream added new content from Great American Media, and at the end of April the service brought on new channels dedicated to Broadway shows, live news, and even sports content from ESPN.