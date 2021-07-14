A Quick Look At Upcoming Streaming Content Including ‘Chapelwaite’ and ‘The Hunt For a Killer’
Set in the 1850s, Chapelwaite on EPIX follows Captain Charles Boone (Adrian Brody, Peaky Blinders), who relocates his family of three children to his ancestral home in Preacher’s Corners, Maine, after the death of his wife. Charles soon confronts the secrets of his family’s sordid history. Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek) plays Rebecca, a writer who applies to be governess of the infamous Chapelwaite Manor so she can write about them. The drama debuts August 22.
Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:
- The Hunt For a Killer will offer a full season on Sundance Now and AMC+ on August 12. The crime drama is based on the true story of detectives Pelle Åkesson (Anders Beckman, Midsommar) and Monica Olhed (Lotten Roos, The Bridge) and their hunt for the killer of 10-year-old Helén Nilsson, a 1989 case that shook Sweden to its core. The case, badly mishandled, took 15 years to solve — thanks to one detective who refused to give up.
Amazon Prime Video just launched the seven-episode digital series Seven on 7 on VNN (Vought News Network) a news program set within the universe of The Boys and intended to “bridge the gap” between seasons two and three. Each episode has seven stories plus a commercial. VNN anchor Cameron Coleman (Matthew Edison), will also be a VNN anchor in season three of the series. Per the streamer: “VNN episodes will be an anchor series for the newly launched, wholly in-world channels @VoughtINTL on YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.”
The Obama’s Higher Ground Productions and Temple Hill partnered for a new Netflix anthology titled Blackout. Both a film and TV series, it is an adaptation of six authors’ different love stories. Higher Ground and Temple Hill previously collaborated on Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood.
Paris Hilton has lined up a six-episode cooking show at Netflix, launching August 4: Cooking With Paris. “She’s not a trained chef and she’s not trying to be. With the help of her celebrity friends, she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances,” according to Netflix. “She might actually learn her way around the kitchen.”
Frndly TV has cut a deal to add Sony’s getTV to its lineup, expanding its offerings to 19 channels. However, the basic package price for Frndly TV remains at $5.99/month. Programming on GetTV includes All in the Family and a “Prime Time is Crime Time” block on weeknights with Mike Hammer, Starsky & Hutch and Charlie’s Angels. It streams Western films on weekends.
Paramount+’s Evil, has been renewed for a third season. Its second season just returned after a two-year absence. The show stars Mike Colter and Katja Herbers. Originally on CBS, it moved to the streamer Paramount+. “Evil” creators Robert and Michelle King (The Good Wife, The Good Fight) have signed a five-year overall deal with CBS Studios.
Diary of a Future President returns to Disney+ on August 18 for its second season, when all 10 episodes will be available. The show is the origin story of Cuban American and future leader Elena Cañero-Reed as she enters the seventh grade. The series details middle-school life that sets her on the path to becoming President of the United States. The show is loosely based on showrunner Ilana Peña’s (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) adolescence.
Pause With Sam Jay was renewed for a second season on HBO. The series features “a new take on the late-night talk show format and uses a fresh lens to plunge into the cultural issues that divide us,” per its official description. The first season debuted in May and is currently available to stream.
- Cocomelon Lane just got a three-season order from Netflix, which “will deliver new, animated adventures from JJ and his best friends as they experience life’s big moments as little kids,” according to the streamer. It’s a first narrative show to augment the “Cocomelon videos on Netflix, which kicks off in 2022. It has also ordered one season of new series “Little Baby Bum: Music Time.”