Users Who Sign Up for Max, NFL Sunday Ticket Bundle Ahead of Official Launch Will Be Charged Prorated Rate

It seemed like a deal too good to be true… at least until next week. Customers who signed up for the first season of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV recently began receiving emails informing them that they could sign up for a four-month free trial of Max; the email also came with giving step-by-step instructions on how to sign up for the Warner Bros. Discovery streamer.

The offer is still valid, but there’s a slight hitch in its giddyup, as some users are discovering when they attempt to access the free trial. Customers who sign up before Aug. 23 are noticing that they’re being charged a prorated amount for Max until that date, after which the free trial will take hold. Presumably, it will then continue for four months until on or around Dec. 23.

Google first alerted potential Sunday Ticket subscribers that they’d be offering a bundle of the service with Max in late July, but didn’t reveal many details at that time. Now we know more; in addition to the Aug. 23 start date for the promotion, it appears that the offer is only available to YouTube TV subscribers who are prepaid for Sunday Ticket. Fans who bought the service a la carte through YouTube TV Primetime Channels are not eligible.

The first season of Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV has brought some major changes to the league’s out-of-market games package, apart from its bundling with Max. For the first time in 2023, users in most states will be able to pay for their NFL Sunday Ticket subscription in monthly installments, as opposed to being required to pay all upfront. It’s not clear if YouTube TV subscribers who choose the monthly payment option for Sunday Ticket will be offered the Max free trial.

Potential Sunday Ticket buyers who are in the market for a new TV should wait to sign up until they check out TCL’s line of sets. Customers who purchase select models of TCL smart TVs can get $200 off a Sunday Ticket subscription this season, though once again it’s not clear if this promotion will remove users from being eligible for the extended free trial of Max.

How to Verify Max’s Free Trial if You Did Not Receive an Email