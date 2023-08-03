Watch Horror and Thrillers on Sling Freestream as Countdown to Halloween Begins
Spooky Season is still just a dream for many in the United States, as August heat locks in and September is only a faint hope. But as of the date of this writing, there are just 90 days to Halloween, which means it’s officially time to at least start pondering a costume.
If you need a little inspiration to truly get into the creepy spirit, Sling Freestream has a wide variety of titles that users can watch every day during their Halloween countdown. There’s no credit card or other payment information required to access the 400+ free streaming channels and 41,000 on-demand titles on Sling Freestream, and users can watch content from top horror repositories like Screambox, FilmRise, Alter Horror and many more.
What Horror-Themed Channels Are Available With Sling Freestream?
Screambox
Screambox is already one of the most recognized names in horror streaming, and its free streaming channel has titles playing 24 hours a day. There’s also a wide selection of on-demand series and movies to stream from Screambox on Sling Freestream, including:
- “Basketcase”
- “Brain Damage”
- “Dead Mary”
- “Horror Express”
- “In Search of Big Foot”
- “Pennywise: The Story of It”
- “Piranha”
- “Slumber Party Massacre II”
- “The Crazies”
- “The Witch Who Came From the Sea”
Screams and Scares Channel
The Screams and Scares Channel provides exactly what the name suggests viewers should expect on the channel: spine-tingling frights and scream-inducing shocks. Titles available with this channel include:
- “Aaron’s Blood”
- “Blood Highway”
- “Dark Web”
- “Devil’s Island”
- “Lady Psycho Killer”
- “Lake Eerie”
- “Pretty Dead”
- “Stitch”
- “The House on Mansfield Street”
- “The Taking”
FilmRise
FilmRise is well-known among free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel lovers for its wide array of free movie offerings, and channels grouped conveniently by genre to make browsing a snap. FilmRise Horror is one of the top horror channels available on Sling Freestream, featuring both livestreaming and on-demand availability for movies like:
- “Body Count”
- “Howl”
- “Maneater”
- “Mega Shark vs. Crocosaurus”
- “Python”
- “Snake Island”
- “Ted Bundy”
- “The Amityville Haunting”
- “Train to Busan”
- “Zombie Night”
The Alter Channel
The Alter Channel has a wide selection of both movies and shows, as well as an on-demand library for users to visit any time. Titles streaming on the channel currently include:
- “Black Sheep”
- “Evil Encounters”
- “Fear Itself”
- “Hansel and Gretel Get Baked”
- “Paranormal Solutions Inc.”
- “Phantasm”
- “Summer of ‘84”
- “The Other Side”
- “The Outer Darkness”
- “The Tree”
Film Detective
For fans of the horror icon Elvira, the Film Detective channel should be your first stop. The mistress of the dark is available to stream there, as well as some classic horror movies. Titles on Film Detective that are must-browse content for horror lovers include:
- “13 Nights of Elvira”
- “A Day of Judgement”
- “Attack of the Monster Crabs”
- “Ben”
- “Bloodthirsty Butchers”
- “Killers From Space”
- “Man Beast”
- “Maniac”
- “Snowbeast”
- “The House on Cuckoo Lane”
And don’t forget, Sling Freestream is home to the Walking Dead Universe channel, as well as on-demand episodes of “The Walking Dead,” “Fear the Walking Dead” and “The Walking Dead: Dead City.” There’s something to satisfy every flavor of horror lover on Sling Freestream, which also has channels dedicated to big laughs, travel and food and even kid's fare.
Sling Freestream
Sling Freestream is a free ad-supported TV service offered through Sling TV. It offers 275+ free live TV channels and over 41,000 on demand shows and movies, such as “Hell’s Kitchen,” “The Walking Dead,” and more.
You’ll find news channels like ABC News Live, CBS News, and Scripps News. For general entertainment, you’ll see free channels with content from MTV, Comedy Central, and BET. There’s even an Elvis channel. You can watch Jimmy Kimmel highlights for free.
For kids, you’ll even find some Sensical channels and Nick Jr shows.
There are also “sneak peeks” available for services and channels like AMC+, MGM+, STARZ, and TNT, so you can watch free episodes of some prestige shows.
Freestream offers international programming in seven languages, such as AajTak International, Zona TUDN, ARY News, France24, beIN SPORTS XTRA, SonyKal, Noticias Univision 24/7, TVP World, Al Jazeera English, and Al Arabiya.
Users can also rent recent theatrical releases for $3.99-$24.99.