What Are Prime Video’s Top 10 Original Comedies? Stream Them All Now with Free Trial

Amazon is well-known for cornering the market in almost every aspect of our lives, and Prime Video is no exception. Within the service, you can rent or purchase films fresh from theaters, watch live sports streams “Thursday Night Football” and exclusive WNBA games, and choose from a wide variety of premium cablers and streamers to watch prestige dramas like Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” and more.

Prime Video also boasts a large collection of original series, including comedies, dramas, unscripted TV, and more. If you’re in the mood to unwind and have a laugh, take a break with one of the service’s original comedies. From Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s high-octane black comedy “Fleabag” to the standup stylings of Midge in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Prime Video has something for everybody.

How Do You Sign Up For Prime Video?

Not yet a Prime Video member? The service makes it easier than ever to get signed up and offers a 30-day free trial for new users, as well as returning users who haven’t had an active Prime Video account for the past 12 months.

At the end of your 30 days, your service will cost $8.99 per month and grant you full access to Prime Video Channels. You can also choose to purchase access to over 100 premium cable channels like Showtime and premium streaming subscriptions like Max and Paramount+, where even more great comedies can be unlocked.

If you choose to sign up for a full Prime membership, you’ll pay $14.99 and have access to Prime Video at no extra charge.

What Are the Top 10 Dramas on Prime Video?

Whether you’re looking for a clever and inventive Britcom, a gentle coming-of-age sitcom, or something in between, Prime Video has a wide list of original and licensed comedies to tickle your funny bone. If you still don’t find the right fit, browse Amazon’s full list of original series and find your next favorite series. And if you’re in more of a dramatic mood, check out our list of Prime’s top 10 original dramas, as well.