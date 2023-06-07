What Are Prime Video’s Top 10 Original Comedies? Stream Them All Now with Free Trial
Amazon is well-known for cornering the market in almost every aspect of our lives, and Prime Video is no exception. Within the service, you can rent or purchase films fresh from theaters, watch live sports streams “Thursday Night Football” and exclusive WNBA games, and choose from a wide variety of premium cablers and streamers to watch prestige dramas like Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” and more.
Prime Video also boasts a large collection of original series, including comedies, dramas, unscripted TV, and more. If you’re in the mood to unwind and have a laugh, take a break with one of the service’s original comedies. From Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s high-octane black comedy “Fleabag” to the standup stylings of Midge in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Prime Video has something for everybody.
How Do You Sign Up For Prime Video?
Not yet a Prime Video member? The service makes it easier than ever to get signed up and offers a 30-day free trial for new users, as well as returning users who haven’t had an active Prime Video account for the past 12 months.
At the end of your 30 days, your service will cost $8.99 per month and grant you full access to Prime Video Channels. You can also choose to purchase access to over 100 premium cable channels like Showtime and premium streaming subscriptions like Max and Paramount+, where even more great comedies can be unlocked.
If you choose to sign up for a full Prime membership, you’ll pay $14.99 and have access to Prime Video at no extra charge.
Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," "Jack Ryan," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "The Boys," and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.
The Prime Video interface shows content included with your subscription alongside the ad-supported Freevee library and some shows and movies you need to purchase, so be sure to double-check your selection before you watch.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.
What Are the Top 10 Comedies on Prime Video?
Whether you’re looking for a clever and inventive Britcom, a gentle coming-of-age sitcom, or something in between, Prime Video has a wide list of original and licensed comedies to tickle your funny bone. If you still don’t find the right fit, browse Amazon’s full list of original series and find your next favorite series. And if you’re in more of a dramatic mood, check out our list of Prime’s top 10 original dramas, as well.
FleabagJuly 21, 2016
A comedy series adapted from the award-winning play about a young woman trying to cope with life in London while coming to terms with a recent tragedy.
The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselMarch 16, 2017
It’s 1958 Manhattan and Miriam “Midge” Maisel has everything she’s ever wanted - the perfect husband, kids, and Upper West Side apartment. But when her life suddenly takes a turn and Midge must start over, she discovers a previously unknown talent - one that will take her all the way from the comedy clubs of Greenwich Village to a spot on Johnny Carson’s couch.
Class of '07March 16, 2023
When an apocalyptic tidal wave hits during the ten-year reunion of an all-girls high school, a group of women must find a way to survive on the island peak of their high school campus.
A League of Their OwnAugust 11, 2022
In 1943, Carson Shaw travels to Chicago to try out for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. There, she meets other women who also dream of playing pro baseball and makes connections that open up her world. Rockford local Max Chapman also comes to the tryouts but is turned away. With the support of her best friend Clance, she must forge a new path to pursue her dream.
Good OmensMay 31, 2019
Aziraphale, an angel, and Crowley, a demon, join forces to find the Antichrist and stop Armageddon.
UploadApril 30, 2020
In 2033, people who are near death can be “uploaded” into virtual reality hotels run by 6 tech firms. Cash-strapped Nora lives in Brooklyn and works customer service for the luxurious “Lakeview” digital afterlife. When L.A. party-boy/coder Nathan’s self-driving car crashes, his high-maintenance girlfriend uploads him permanently into Nora’s VR world.
With LoveDecember 16, 2021
The Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge, are on a mission to find love and purpose. They cross paths with seemingly unrelated residents during some of the most heightened days of the year—the holidays.
The LakeJune 16, 2022
After returning from abroad after a break-up with his long-term partner, Justin plans to connect with his teenage daughter he gave up for adoption. His plans to make new memories with his daughter at the family cottage go awry when he discovers his parents left it to his picture-perfect step-sister, Maisy-May.
TransparentSeptember 26, 2014
An LA family with serious boundary issues have their past and future unravel when a dramatic admission causes everyone’s secrets to spill out.
Mozart in the JungleFebruary 6, 2014
In the tradition of Anthony Bourdain’s “Kitchen Confidential” and Gelsey Kirkland’s “Dancing on my Grave” comes an insider’s look into the secret world of classical musicians.
From her debut recital at Carnegie Recital Hall to the Broadway pits of “Les Miserables” and “Miss Saigon,” Blair Tindall has played with some of the biggest names in classical music for twenty-five years. Now in “Mozart in the Jungle,” Tindall exposes the scandalous rock and roll lifestyles of the musicians, conductors, and administrators who inhabit the insular world of classical music.