What Are Prime Video’s Top 10 Original Movies? Stream Them All Now with Free Trial

Ready for your next big movie night? No matter what you are in the mood for, Amazon’s Prime Video has got you covered. From the comfort of your own home cinema (or maybe just on your phone in bed), you can stream dozens of award-winning original films, as well as rent or buy recent theatrical releases or choose from thousands of list-toppers, cult classics, and more.

Amazon Studios has released many incredible original movies like 2016’s “Manchester by the Sea,” 2020’s “Sound of Metal,” this spring’s “Air,” and more. Below, we run through our 10 favorite original films available on Prime Video.

How Do You Sign Up For Prime Video?

If you’re wanting to catch up on your to-watch list but you’re not yet a Prime member, the service makes it easier than ever to get signed up and offers a 30-day free trial for new users, as well as returning users who haven’t had an active Prime Video account for the past 12 months.

At the end of your 30 days, your service will cost $8.99 per month and grant you full access to Prime’s complete collection of movies, series, and more. You can also choose to purchase access to over 100 premium cable channels like Showtime and premium streaming subscriptions like Max and Paramount+, where even more great films can be unlocked.

If you choose to sign up for a full Prime membership, including free shipping on retail orders, you’ll pay $14.99 and have access to Prime Video at no extra charge.

The low cost is well worth it, even if you’re not a movie buff. Within the service, you can also watch live sports streams “Thursday Night Football” and exclusive WNBA games, and choose from a wide variety of premium cablers and streamers to watch prestige dramas like Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” and more.

What Are the Top 10 Original Movies on Prime Video?

Amazon Studios has been on a roll with its well-loved collection of original films, specials, filmed theatrical performances, stand-up comedy specials, and documentaries. This includes “Manchester by the Sea,” written and directed by playwright Kenneth Lonergan and starring Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Kyle Chandler, and Lucas Hedges. The feature won Academy Awards for Best Actor for Affleck and Best Original Screenplay, making Prime Video the first streamer to be nominated for a Best Picture Oscar.

Choose from more Oscar winners and nominees like the spectacular sound design-driven “Sound of Metal” and the heartfelt “The Big Sick” to a filmed performance of Steppenwolf Theatre’s “Pass Over” directed by Spike Lee. Or, head over to Amazon’s full list of original movies and get the popcorn ready.

What Are the 10 Best Original Movies on Prime Video?