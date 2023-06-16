What Are Prime Video’s Top 10 Original Movies? Stream Them All Now with Free Trial
Ready for your next big movie night? No matter what you are in the mood for, Amazon’s Prime Video has got you covered. From the comfort of your own home cinema (or maybe just on your phone in bed), you can stream dozens of award-winning original films, as well as rent or buy recent theatrical releases or choose from thousands of list-toppers, cult classics, and more.
Amazon Studios has released many incredible original movies like 2016’s “Manchester by the Sea,” 2020’s “Sound of Metal,” this spring’s “Air,” and more. Below, we run through our 10 favorite original films available on Prime Video.
How Do You Sign Up For Prime Video?
If you’re wanting to catch up on your to-watch list but you’re not yet a Prime member, the service makes it easier than ever to get signed up and offers a 30-day free trial for new users, as well as returning users who haven’t had an active Prime Video account for the past 12 months.
At the end of your 30 days, your service will cost $8.99 per month and grant you full access to Prime’s complete collection of movies, series, and more. You can also choose to purchase access to over 100 premium cable channels like Showtime and premium streaming subscriptions like Max and Paramount+, where even more great films can be unlocked.
If you choose to sign up for a full Prime membership, including free shipping on retail orders, you’ll pay $14.99 and have access to Prime Video at no extra charge.
The low cost is well worth it, even if you’re not a movie buff. Within the service, you can also watch live sports streams “Thursday Night Football” and exclusive WNBA games, and choose from a wide variety of premium cablers and streamers to watch prestige dramas like Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” and more.
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.
The Prime Video interface shows content included with your subscription alongside the ad-supported Freevee library and some shows and movies you need to purchase, so be sure to double-check your selection before you watch.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.
What Are the Top 10 Original Movies on Prime Video?
Amazon Studios has been on a roll with its well-loved collection of original films, specials, filmed theatrical performances, stand-up comedy specials, and documentaries. This includes “Manchester by the Sea,” written and directed by playwright Kenneth Lonergan and starring Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Kyle Chandler, and Lucas Hedges. The feature won Academy Awards for Best Actor for Affleck and Best Original Screenplay, making Prime Video the first streamer to be nominated for a Best Picture Oscar.
Choose from more Oscar winners and nominees like the spectacular sound design-driven “Sound of Metal” and the heartfelt “The Big Sick” to a filmed performance of Steppenwolf Theatre’s “Pass Over” directed by Spike Lee. Or, head over to Amazon’s full list of original movies and get the popcorn ready.
What Are the 10 Best Original Movies on Prime Video?
-
Manchester by the SeaNovember 18, 2016
After his older brother passes away, Lee Chandler is forced to return home to care for his 16-year-old nephew. There he is compelled to deal with a tragic past that separated him from his family and the community where he was born and raised.
-
Sound of MetalNovember 20, 2020
Metal drummer Ruben (Riz Ahmed) begins to lose his hearing. When a doctor tells him his condition will worsen, he thinks his career and life is over. His girlfriend Lou checks the former addict into a rehab for the deaf hoping it will prevent a relapse and help him adapt to his new life. After being welcomed and accepted just as he is, Ruben must choose between his new normal and the life he once knew.
This film won two Academy Awards (Best Editing, Best Sound) and was nominated for four more (Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Actor - Riz Amed, and Best Supporting Actor - Paul Raci).
-
The Big SickMarch 30, 2017
Pakistan-born comedian Kumail Nanjiani and grad student Emily Gardner fall in love but struggle as their cultures clash. When Emily contracts a mysterious illness, Kumail finds himself forced to face her feisty parents, his family’s expectations, and his true feelings.
-
You Were Never Really HereNovember 8, 2017
A traumatised veteran, unafraid of violence, tracks down missing girls for a living. When a job spins out of control, his nightmares overtake him as a conspiracy is uncovered leading to what may be his death trip or his awakening.
-
Honey BoySeptember 28, 2019
The story of a child star attempting to mend his relationship with his law-breaking, alcohol-abusing father over the course of a decade, loosely based on Shia LaBeouf’s life.
-
Good Night OppyNovember 4, 2022
The inspirational true story of Opportunity, a rover that was sent to Mars for a 90-day mission but ended up surviving for 15 years. Follow Opportunity’s groundbreaking journey on Mars and the remarkable bond forged between a robot and her humans millions of miles away.
-
One Night in Miami…December 25, 2020
In the aftermath of Cassius Clay’s defeat of Sonny Liston in 1964, the boxer meets with Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Jim Brown to change the course of history in the segregated South.
-
Brittany Runs a MarathonAugust 23, 2019
A young woman decides to make positive changes in her life by training for the New York City Marathon.
-
Invisible LifeAugust 30, 2019
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 1950. In the conservative home of the Gusmão family, Eurídice and Guida are two inseparable sisters who support each other. While Guida can share with her younger sister the details of her romantic adventures, Eurídice finds in her older sister the encouragement she needs to pursue her dream of becoming a professional pianist.
-
Cold WarJune 8, 2018
A man and a woman meet in the ruins of post-war Poland. With vastly different backgrounds and temperaments, they are fatally mismatched and yet drawn to each other.