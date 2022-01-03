WWE Proving to Be a Key Driver of Peacock Subscribers

It looks like the Peacock/WWE Network deal is paying off for the Bird as new streaming subscribers become harder and harder to find.

In Matt Belloni’s “What I'm Hearing Newsletter” on Puck, Peacock's WWE Network acquisition has gone very well for the company, as conversion rates coming from the Network are high and subscribers are watching WWE content in spades:

Last March, NBC Universal took over the pro wrestling outfit’s WWE Network and its 1.1. million subs, offering them a deal on Peacock for their Roman Reigns fix. Check out these internal Peacock stats that came to me from a source: Of the 1.1 million subscribers to WWE Network, one million successfully converted to Peacock subscribers.

More than 3 million Peacock subs have watched WWE content since it moved over in March.

More than half of those 3 million subs indicated that they signed up “because of WWE.”

So not only did a vast majority of the WWE Network subscriber base follow the company to Peacock but even existing subscribers to Peacock took a peek at WWE programming on the platform. That bodes well for the WWE as it digs deeper into its identity of “sports entertainment” versus “pro wrestling,” although Peacock is adding independent wrestling to the platform on a semi-regular basis to appeal to the diehard fan.

The WWE/Peacock deal meets at the intersection of two trends we’ve seen over the past year — live sports content as the only growth category in broadcasting and new subscribers becoming very hard to attract post-pandemic. Peacock nabbed a unique sport that attracts individuals of all ages towards its platform and, once it got them on WWE, it can show them the rest of the platform. After all, they’re already paying for a subscription to the entire service, why not take a look outside the WWE and see what else Peacock has to offer?

As Peacock starts to find its stride and, despite the mishaps early on in the relationship, fans are flocking to Peacock for their WWE content.