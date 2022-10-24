Xumo Sets Halloween Programming with Free Halloween Horrors, Monsters & Nightmares Channels

Comcast’s Xumo streaming service has announced a slate of programming leading up to Halloween, including two new FAST (free ad-supported TV) channels called “Halloween Horrors” and “Monsters & Nightmares.”

The Halloween Horrors channel features a range of predominantly AVOD (ad-supported video-on-demand) exclusive movies, while the Monsters & Nightmares channel is populated with films specifically from Magnolia Pictures.

Xumo is proming that Halloween Horrors will last “through fall 2022 and beyond,” while Monsters & Nightmares will stick around through the end of October.

The Halloween Horrors channel will feature, in exclusive windows, such films as “The Gravedigger,” “Hideout,” “Homebound,” “Those Who Walk Away,” and “While We Sleep.” Others, like “Don’t Say a Word,” “Game of Death,” and “Lair,” will appear without windows.

On Monsters & Nightmares, featured films include “All Good Things” — the fictionalized telling of the Robert Durst saga from 2010 starring Ryan Gosling and Kirsten Dunst — and “The Oxford Murders.” Also scheduled are such films as the original “V/H/S,” “Sick Nurses,” and “Mother.”

“As we continue to bring AVOD-exclusive programming as well as best-in-class, licensed content to viewers, these channels fortify our line-up of premium, themed movies for the season,” Xumo’s VP of marketing and content Fern Feistel said. “Thriller and horror-themed movies have always been a popular genre on Xumo and adding to that library with two Halloween-specific channels this month is an important focal point that will draw in an enormous audience with ideally timed content.”

Xumo currently offers more than 180 FAST channels. Earlier this year, it launched TMB's new At Home with Family Handyman channel, the Hindi-language Sony KAL Hindi channel also joined its lineup this month. Xumo was also one of several AVOD companies to add the new Elvis Presley channel his summer.