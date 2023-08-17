YouTube Outlines New Features Coming to NFL Sunday Ticket; Announces Student Plans Will Return

The NFL season is fast approaching! Opening night is now three weeks away, as the Detroit Lions are set to visit the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sep. 7. YouTube TV doesn’t want anyone to forget in that time that it’s now the home of NFL Sunday Ticket, the league’s out-of-market games service.

Sign Up $349+ / month tv.youtube.com Save $50 off any Sunday Ticket package if you sign up before Sept. 19.

To that end, YouTube has published a new blog outlining the features that will accompany Sunday Ticket’s first year on its live TV streaming platform. Many of those features were previously announced at one point or another, but the company did offer confirmation that student plans would be available starting next week; student plans were a staple of Sunday Ticket on DIRECTV, but YouTube hadn’t confirmed yet if they would be part of its equation this year.

The other features coming to NFL Sunday Ticket in its first year on YouTube TV include:

Monthly payment options: Sunday Ticket used to require users to pay for the entire football season up front. Now, customers in most states will be able to pay for the service in installments of $99.75 per month. It’s important to note, however, that month-to-month customers will not be able to cancel a Sunday Ticket subscription part-way through; they’re still on the hook for the entire season.

Multiview options: It doesn’t sound as if YouTube TV’s multiview function will be completely customizable, but the company has promised an “extensive assortment” of multiview combinations for viewers to watch with Sunday Ticket. If users decide to bundle Sunday Ticket with NFL RedZone, multiview options will include both out-of-market games and RedZone, whether they’re watching from YouTube or YouTube TV.

Live chat and poll options: Sunday Ticket will incorporate some social media characteristics this year, including the ability to chat live with other fans watching and participate in polls to give immediate feedback on the action on the field.

Key plays: This will give users who opt not to subscribe to RedZone the chance to see the most important plays, allowing to catch up on a game or see a snippet of a big highlight before jumping into live action. The Key Plays feature will only be available for customers watching Sunday Ticket on TVs.

More NFL content on YouTube Shorts: Real-time highlights from every single NFL game will be available in the Shorts player, right as the action is happening. Highlights that appear in viewers’ Shorts feeds on Sunday afternoon will include a red “Live” ring around the NFL channel avatar. Clicking on the ring directs viewers to the Live tab on the NFL channel, where subscribers can easily select which NFL Sunday Ticket game they want to watch on YouTube.

In addition to these features, YouTube has been offering customers who sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket the chance to subscribe to Max for four months free. The company is pushing hard to raise awareness about its acquisition of Sunday Ticket, and to drum up users for the service that it will pay $2 billion per season for for the next seven years.