YouTube TV, Google TV Announce World Cup Updates, Exclusive Content

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar starts on Sunday, Nov. 20, and Google is rolling out some updates to its devices to make sure that fans can easily access matches, analysis, and more. Included in those updates, Google shared what kind of experience customers of its live TV streaming service YouTube TV could expect during the tournament.

In addition to being able to watch every match of the 2022 World Cup via FS1 and FOX, YouTube TV will generate instant replays of the biggest plays, so audiences have up-to-the-minute information. In addition to FS1 and FOX, Telemundo is included in the YouTube TV base plan ($64.99 per month), so subscribers can watch matches in Spanish.

YouTube TV will also feature exclusive Shorts during the tournament, featuring World Cup-themed content. YouTube Shorts recently became available to watch on mobile devices and smart TVs. The Shorts will come from well-known creators like Deestroying, Rima, Cheeky Boyos, Jesser, Abo Flah, and more.

YouTube TV also features a 4K add-on for $19.99 per month, which will allow customers to watch each of the 64 matches of the 2022 World Cup in ultra-high definition. Make sure you have a device capable of streaming in 4K before subscribing. Users will need an Apple TV 4K or a Roku device that supports 4K streaming including the latest Roku TVs, Roku Premiere, Roku Streaming Stick+, and Roku Ultra.

Google is also introducing some new updates for the World Cup to its Google TV operating system. Users will be able to jump straight into live matches featured in the “For You” tab. A new dedicated content row will allow Google TV users to explore World Cup content like live games, highlights, recaps, and more from FIFA+, ITV, Peacock, Telemundo, ViX, and other broadcasters and streaming platforms.

That will also allow Google TV users to quickly navigate to Tubi's World Cup FAST channel, which will provide every match on-demand for free. The ability to view games on-demand will be especially valuable to U.S. viewers who will not have to wake up in the wee hours of the morning to watch matches live.

A majority of Millennials plan to watch the 2022 World Cup via streaming, so these new updates to Google TV, and the live streaming capabilities of YouTube TV will help them keep the entire tournament at their fingertips.