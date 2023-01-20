YouTube TV Rolls Back Live Guide Update for Apple TV Users After Bugs Make Guide Unusable

Generally, when a company introduces updates to its user experience, the goal is to make things easier and more enjoyable for the customer. Unfortunately, that was not the case when live TV streaming service YouTube TV introduced a feature-filled update to its live channel guide and DVR menu earlier this week. While the rollout seems to have gone smoothly for the vast majority of platforms where cord-cutters can find YouTube TV, it reportedly led to a number of serious glitches for Apple TV users that essentially made the service inoperable.

YouTube originally attempted to roll back the update in order to restore the original channel guide, but that only led to additional issues. So, in the short-term, the company left the ill-functioning update in place in order to avoid breaking it even further. Well, the patience demonstrated by users is apparently paying off as YouTube TV as figured out how to implement a fix to push its Apple TV app back to the old guide. The patch does not yet bring Apple TV users in line with those on other platforms in terms of the updated interface, but at least the live streamer is now functional.

The fix has reportedly been pushed live, however, in some instances, it could require users to restart their Apple TVs.

The new updates are designed to make it easier for viewers to find and select the titles that they want to watch, while also giving them more control over how their experience works on the app. YouTube TV said that it wants to ensure that users are able to find their favorite content easily, so it has introduced changes in order to give them better ways to find shows and movies that will suit their tastes.

In the new live guide, when a channel is highlighted, it will generate a tile that contains information about the show or movie giving users the ability to confirm at a glance that they’re watching the right show. The guide also features specific recommendations at the top of the page, as well as introduces a simplified design to help guide users to the channel they want to watch.