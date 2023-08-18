YouTube TV Will Test Upcoming NFL Preseason Games on NFL Sunday Ticket for User Feedback; Tests Begin This Weekend

If you’re a regular subscriber to NFL Sunday Ticket, you already know that normally games don’t start on the service until the regular season begins. But 2023 is not a normal year for Sunday Ticket, as it’s the first season that the league’s out-of-market games package will be available to stream on YouTube TV instead of DIRECTV, its former home.

As such, some users have noticed that this weekend’s preseason matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans will be available to stream on Sunday Ticket. YouTube TV engineers confirmed that they would be offering select games on the service for existing subscribers to provide feedback before the regular season begins.

As the season creeps closer, more and more details about Sunday Ticket’s first year on YouTube TV have been revealed. Just this week, a preliminary announcement about the return of Sunday Ticket student plans was made, with more details to be released in coming days.

YouTube TV also announced that for the first time, users in most states would be able to pay for their Sunday Ticket subscription on a monthly plan instead of up-front for the entire year. That brings Sunday Ticket closer in line with a traditional streaming service, removing the requirement of a long-term contract. It should be noted, however, that customers who opt for a monthly payment plan of Sunday Ticket cannot cancel midseason.

The company also announced in late July that it would be offering a season-long bundle of Max and Sunday Ticket, so that users could spend their Sunday afternoons and evenings watching football, and flip to the newest episode of a premium HBO show once the games end. Subscribers began getting emails offering them four free months of Max with their Sunday Ticket account shortly after.

The great experiment of NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV is about to begin. Users who are already subscribed to the service could start seeing preseason games pop up to watch soon, as YouTube seeks user feedback ahead of the official start of the season.