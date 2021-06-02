Amazon’s ‘Prime Day’ Is Coming June 21. What Should Streamers Expect?

Amazon has announced the dates for its wildly popular annual “Prime Day” event, which is actually spread over two days this year, falling on June 21 and 22. Deals have already started showing up, but the big deals will drop during that two-day stretch, which is when Amazon Prime members will be able to save a boatload of cash on electronics, kitchen stuff, pet supplies, everyday essentials, books, movies, music, and much more.

Amazon is also promising exclusives on its Amazon Live shopping channel during Prime Day, including product demonstrations and try-on hauls. Viewers will be able to hear directly from hundreds of product creators and shop for deals the minute they go live. Amazon Live is going to set up a live-chat experience for viewers along with celebrity cameos and exclusive content.

The online shopping channel will also air a sneak peek of the upcoming season of Prime Video’s “Making the Cut” with Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. Amazon Live streams directly to shoppers on Amazon.com and provides shopping updates and previews of products for sale on the website. During Prime Day, the stream includes other extras, just for viewers.

Making the Cut March 27, 2020 Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn host 12 designers who face challenges and assignments that will test their design skills and their abilities to run all aspects of a business.

Amazon often uses Prime Day to heavily discount its own products, such as its Amazon Fire Sticks and Amazon Prime Video deals, as well as savings on streaming services affiliated with its Prime Video Channels.

Last year, Amazon cut prices on many of its streaming channels — including Showtime, Starz, Epix, Noggin, MovieSphere, PBS Masterpiece, Lifetime Movie Club, MotorTrend, History Vault, and many others — up to 85% for two months.

And last year, Amazon didn’t leave hardware out of the mix either, with incredible bargains on Roku devices, Amazon Fire TV devices, and Tivo devices. Plenty of smart TVs were discounted last year, too.

They have already announced some great discounts on Amazon Fire-branded smart TVs for this year, with more discounts on the way as we get closer to Prime Day itself. Of course, like last year, expect lower prices for Amazon Echo smart speakers and Eero mesh routers, too.

Much has changed for Amazon in the past year, with the company adding “Thursday Night Football” to its streaming options, and acquiring film studio MGM last week. What impact, if any, will these purchases have on Prime Day?

Prime Day kicks off on June 21 at midnight PDT (3 a.m. EDT) and runs through June 22 for Prime members in the U.S., the U.K., the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia.