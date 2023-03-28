Apple Rolls Out tvOS Update That Allows Users to Automatically Dim Flashing Lights

Light-sensitive viewers who get their TV via an Apple device are getting an important update this week. The company has begun rolling out tvOS 16.4, an update that includes a new feature that will be a boon to all photosensitive audiences.

That feature is an accessibility option called “Dim Flashing Lights.” It does exactly what the name implies; selecting it will turn on a sensor that detects flashes of lights or strobe effects, and dims them automatically. The update also includes performance and stability improvements and is available now to all users. Your Apple TV device should download the update automatically, but if it does not you can activate it in the Settings app.

Apple is one of the first companies in the TV and streaming device manufacturing world to introduce a feature that allows for the dimming of flashing lights. Such lights have been known to cause epileptic seizures in a very small percentage of the population, but even if they just cause the average viewer a headache, giving consumers the option to dim them is an excellent way for Apple to improve its user experience.

That user experience has been a bit hit-or-miss lately, especially when it comes to Apple TV devices. The company was forced to quickly bring tvOS 16.3.3 to market in early March, in order to fix a bug that was causing Siri remotes to disconnect from the Apple TV at random. That came just days after the release of tvOS 16.3.2, which offered more general performance and stability upgrades.

Apple TV devices have had continuing problems interfacing with YouTube TV, as well. Last week, the live TV streaming service was forced to release its own update to solve a bug that would cause a blank screen to meet users who paused and then resumed the YouTube TV app on Apple TV. In January, another flaw in the system caused YouTube TV’s new live guide feature to not function on Apple TV devices.

The bad news for Apple has all seemingly been on the hardware side of its business lately. In content news, it’s been a good couple of weeks for the tech giant. Apple TV+’s flagship comedy series “Ted Lasso” saw a 60% increase in viewers for its Season 3 premiere as compared to Season 2, and the service recently unveiled its schedule for the first part of the “Friday Night Baseball” season.