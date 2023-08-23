Bud Light Giving Away 2,000 Free NFL Sunday Ticket Subscriptions as Promos for Streaming Package Continue

It’s getting harder and harder to keep track of all the promotions surrounding NFL Sunday Ticket these days. It seems all of the league’s most reliable partners are getting in on the game, and the latest is Anheuser-Busch, which makes Budweiser and Bud Light.

Fans can head to the Bud Light website and enter for a chance to win a free season of NFL Sunday Ticket, a $449 value if you decide to purchase the service without a YouTube TV subscription. It’s free to sign up, and 2,000 fans will walk away as lucky winners. Other prizes, such as gift cards to the NFL’s digital store, are also to be given away.

Sign Up $349+ / month tv.youtube.com Save $50 off any Sunday Ticket package if you sign up before Sept. 19.

The contest ends Oct. 16, and all fans who sign up will be given a one-time promo code for 20% off a purchase at NFLShop.com. Users will be eligible to win whether or not they’re subscribed to YouTube TV, and prizes will be distributed on randomly selected dates between now and Oct. 16 — though hopefully, winners of free Sunday Ticket subscriptions will be notified before the NFL regular season begins on Sept. 7.

This is far from the only offer available to users who are considering subscribing to NFL Sunday Ticket this season. Just this week, FanDuel announced that customers who bet $5 could save $100 off a subscription to Sunday Ticket. If you don’t live in an area where sports betting is legal, TV manufacturer TCL is offering discounts of $100-$200 on Sunday Ticket for customers who buy select models of smart TV before the season begins.

Verizon is offering potential subscribers a way to get Sunday Ticket at no cost this season, so there is truly no shortage of deals being offered on the service. All customers can save $50 off a Sunday Ticket subscription between now and Sept. 19 thanks to a promotion from YouTube TV

The multitude of special discounts and promos for NFL Sunday Ticket so far this year has led to speculation that YouTube TV isn't seeing the number of customers it wants for the service so far. The company could simply be trying to raise awareness for NFL Sunday Ticket in its first season as host for the service, but some observers will read YouTube TV’s continuing efforts to partner with other companies to promote it as mounting concern about its subscriber metrics.