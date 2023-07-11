Can You Watch 2023 MLB All-Star Game in 4K?

One of the most exciting games on the Major League Baseball calendar is coming up this week! The 2023 MLB All-Star game will be played Tuesday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and fans can see stars like Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals, Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves and the rest of the league’s best players in action.

One of the ways Fox sets itself apart from other broadcast channels is that it allows users to watch some games in 3,840 X 2,160 resolution, also known as 4K. This is the highest pixel rate currently available to the TV-watching public, and Fox will be broadcasting the 2023 MLB All-Star game in Ultra-High-Definition 4K.

Which Live TV Streaming Services Offer the 2023 MLB All-Star game in 4K?

Cord cutters who want to see the 2023 All-Star game in the highest possible resolution have a couple of different options. Although five live TV streaming services carry Fox in at least some markets across the United States, currently only two of them are are offering the ability to watch the game in 4K within their interface.

Best Choice For Watching 2023 MLB All-Star Game in 4K: Fubo

Fubo offers some 4K events on all of its subscription tiers. Plans start at $85.98 once the regional sports network fee is factored in, but Fubo also comes with a seven-day free trial, so you can see the 2023 MLB All-Star game in 4K for free!

Fubo is the perfect live TV service for sports fans. It comes with at least one regional sports network in 98% of markets across the U.S., and offers national sports channels like MLB Network, NBA TV, and even NFL RedZone once the season starts up again. The streamer is even testing a splitscreen feature, so fans can watch multiple sporting events at once.

Backup Choice For Watching 2023 MLB All-Star Game in 4K: YouTube TV

YouTube TV comes in second behind Fubo for a couple of reasons. First, users will have to purchase the 4K Plus add-on to watch the 2023 MLB All-Star game in 4K on the service, which runs an extra $9.99 per month on top of the $72.99 monthly subscription fee. Second, YouTube TV does not offer all new and returning users the same free trial, so your chances of watching the game for free are not as high.

Customers who have a pay-TV subscription but aren’t signed up for Fubo or YouTube TV still have an option to watch the 2023 MLB All-Star game in 4K. They can sign into the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps with TV Everywhere credentials, and stream the game in 4K using a compatible device. Users of DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV can all sign into the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps with TV Everywhere credentials.