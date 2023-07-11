Can You Watch 2023 MLB All-Star Game in 4K?
One of the most exciting games on the Major League Baseball calendar is coming up this week! The 2023 MLB All-Star game will be played Tuesday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox, and fans can see stars like Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals, Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves and the rest of the league’s best players in action.
One of the ways Fox sets itself apart from other broadcast channels is that it allows users to watch some games in 3,840 X 2,160 resolution, also known as 4K. This is the highest pixel rate currently available to the TV-watching public, and Fox will be broadcasting the 2023 MLB All-Star game in Ultra-High-Definition 4K.
Which Live TV Streaming Services Offer the 2023 MLB All-Star game in 4K?
Cord cutters who want to see the 2023 All-Star game in the highest possible resolution have a couple of different options. Although five live TV streaming services carry Fox in at least some markets across the United States, currently only two of them are are offering the ability to watch the game in 4K within their interface.
Best Choice For Watching 2023 MLB All-Star Game in 4K: Fubo
Fubo offers some 4K events on all of its subscription tiers. Plans start at $85.98 once the regional sports network fee is factored in, but Fubo also comes with a seven-day free trial, so you can see the 2023 MLB All-Star game in 4K for free!
Fubo is the perfect live TV service for sports fans. It comes with at least one regional sports network in 98% of markets across the U.S., and offers national sports channels like MLB Network, NBA TV, and even NFL RedZone once the season starts up again. The streamer is even testing a splitscreen feature, so fans can watch multiple sporting events at once.
Backup Choice For Watching 2023 MLB All-Star Game in 4K: YouTube TV
YouTube TV comes in second behind Fubo for a couple of reasons. First, users will have to purchase the 4K Plus add-on to watch the 2023 MLB All-Star game in 4K on the service, which runs an extra $9.99 per month on top of the $72.99 monthly subscription fee. Second, YouTube TV does not offer all new and returning users the same free trial, so your chances of watching the game for free are not as high.
What if You Don’t Subscribe to Fubo or YouTube TV?
Customers who have a pay-TV subscription but aren’t signed up for Fubo or YouTube TV still have an option to watch the 2023 MLB All-Star game in 4K. They can sign into the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps with TV Everywhere credentials, and stream the game in 4K using a compatible device. Users of DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV can all sign into the Fox Sports or Fox Now apps with TV Everywhere credentials.
Fubo
Fubo is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $74.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 25 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). In total, you should expect to pay about $85.98/month, after adding in their RSN Fee. Fubo was previously known as “fuboTV.”
The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT), A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime), and AMC Networks (AMC, BBC America, and WE tv).
Fubo is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream local sports. They recently announced added Bally Sports RSNs to their channel lineup.
It is the least expensive option to get RSNs in many markets like Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY.
Fubo also includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, and beIN Sports (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~44 channels including Cooking Channel and GSN.