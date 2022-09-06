Can You Watch Local NFL Games on Sling TV?

One of the ways Sling TV has managed to keep the cost of their live TV streaming service down, is by avoiding expensive channels like local affiliates in most markets, which can add up to $15-20 to your cable bill.

In addition to their own AirTV box, which integrates channels from your antenna into your Sling Grid Guide, Sling TV does in fact provide local channels in some regions.

For customers in areas in which the NBC or FOX affiliate is owned-and-operated, customers can access local channels live and on-demand with their Sling Blue plan. That means they will be able to watch “NFL on FOX” and “Sunday Night Football.” Sling also simulcasts most live sports that air on ABC on ESPN3, which is available with Sling Orange.

So where exactly can you stream locals on Sling TV?

NBC and FOX

So for those in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose you will receive both your local NBC and FOX affiliates.

CBS

While Sling TV doesn’t directly offer your local CBS affiliate, there is an inexpensive option to get it. With Paramount+ Premium Plan, which is $9.99 per month after a seven-day free trial, you can stream your local CBS affiliate. If you just want the live sports from CBS, and their entertainment content, you can get all that with their $4.99 a month Essentials Plan.

So, while Sling TV might not have Locast integrated anymore, in some markets there are still inexpensive ways to add local channels to the Sling experience. For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of Sling TV.