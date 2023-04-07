DEAL ALERT: Get 3 Months of Peacock Premium for Only $7.50 (50% OFF)
Peacock is perking up as one of the hottest streaming services over the last few months. With hits like “Poker Face,” “Bel-Air,” and “Yellowstone,” English Premier League soccer, WWE, and movies like “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” “Tár,” “M3GAN,” and the John Wick franchise, it’s a great option for people tired of Netflix or Disney+. And now, you can get three months of Peacock for half the normal price.
Although the code evokes April Fool’s Day, this deal is no joke. We’ve confirmed the code works.
How to Save 50% Off a 3-Month Subscription to Peacock
- Click here to activate the deal.
- Select the Premium plan
- Check on the right side of the screen and click “Have a promo code?”
- Enter code APRILFOOLS2023.
- Fill out your account information and complete the sign-up process.
This deal ends on April 19.
If you have American Express, you could save even more by stacking its $4.99 off Peacock deal each month.
One fantastic feature Peacock offers is an expansive library. The service carries hit series like “The Office,” “That ’70s Show” and “Parks and Rec,” plus hundreds of hours of “Law and Order.” That gives users plenty to keep them occupied while they wait for new hit originals like the “Night Court” reboot, or for the next season of “Yellowstone” to arrive.
There are also a ton of live sports available on Peacock Premium. Apart from those listed above, the service offers select MLB games, dozens of PGA events, Notre Dame football, tennis, IndyCar racing, and more. Peacock also offers some of the top cycling events in the world, including the Tour de France. Peacock streams the race already, but starting in 2024 it will become the exclusive home of the Tour.
There’s no better time for prospective users to snag a Peacock Premium subscription. Using promo code APRILFOOLS2023, new subscribers can stream into July for just $2.50 per month.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.