DEAL ALERT: Save 80% on 50” Amazon Fire TV, 60% on Fire Stick, More in Upcoming Prime Day Deals

With Prime Days slated to launch on Tuesday, July 12, Amazon has already begun rolling out deals on smart TVs, streaming devices, and content channels to whet the appetite of a deal-hungry, streaming-obsessed public. In addition to deals that are already available, the online retail giant has also teased a number of huge promotions that will be are coming throughout the two-day savings extravaganza.

This year, Amazon is also making it as easy as ever to shop the streaming-related deals by placing links to smart TVs and connected devices within their Fire TV operating system. The title banner will see a Prime Days card rotating through with the other content at the top of the home page, and a tile will be included in your favorite app list as well.

Amazon will be regularly updating its Fire TV blog with Fire-specific deals between now and Prime Days, but there are already a number of offers that you can take advantage of now or look forward to next week.

Prime Days Deals Available Now

Prime Days Deals Available on July 12 and 13