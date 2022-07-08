DEAL ALERT: Save 80% on 50” Amazon Fire TV, 60% on Fire Stick, More in Upcoming Prime Day Deals
With Prime Days slated to launch on Tuesday, July 12, Amazon has already begun rolling out deals on smart TVs, streaming devices, and content channels to whet the appetite of a deal-hungry, streaming-obsessed public. In addition to deals that are already available, the online retail giant has also teased a number of huge promotions that will be are coming throughout the two-day savings extravaganza.
This year, Amazon is also making it as easy as ever to shop the streaming-related deals by placing links to smart TVs and connected devices within their Fire TV operating system. The title banner will see a Prime Days card rotating through with the other content at the top of the home page, and a tile will be included in your favorite app list as well.
Amazon will be regularly updating its Fire TV blog with Fire-specific deals between now and Prime Days, but there are already a number of offers that you can take advantage of now or look forward to next week.
Prime Days Deals Available Now
- Amazon Fire TV 43” 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: $199.99 discounted from $369.99
- Amazon Fire TV Cube: $59.99 discounted from $120
- 40% Off Roku Devices: Discounts on Roku Express, Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Ultra and Roku Streambar
- Amazon Channels: $0.99 for two months, discounted from as much as $10.99 per month
Prime Days Deals Available on July 12 and 13
- Amazon Fire TV 50” 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: $99.99 discounted from $469.99
- Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV: $49.99 discounted from $179.99
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote: $34.99 discounted from $54.99
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls), HD streaming device: $11.99 discounted from $29.99
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels.
Starting in the 2022 season, Prime Video offers exclusive live access to NFL’s Thursday Night Football.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.