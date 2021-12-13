Spectrum Customers Get Peacock Free for 12 Months

Starting today, the Peacock Premium tier will be available for 12 months at no extra cost for almost 16 million Spectrum TV customers and for 90 days for Spectrum Internet customers. This deal will give customers access to thousands of hours of original content as well as popular movies, TV shows, live news, sports, and more.

“We are pleased to partner with NBCUniversal to provide our video and broadband customers even greater access to Peacock’s entertainment, sports and news programming… As the video landscape rapidly changes, we are committed to innovating and finding ways to provide the most valuable content to our customers, wherever and whenever they want, and making Peacock Premium available to millions of Spectrum customers nationwide furthers this goal” said Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President, Programming Acquisition for Charter, which operates the Spectrum brand of Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice services. In January, Charter made the decision to offer Peacock as part of a broader program licensing deal with NBCU.

Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal stated, “Peacock is an increasingly important destination for viewers who rely on NBCUniversal for even more original and library content, including entertainment, Hispanic, news and sports programming… We’re thrilled to partner with Charter and offer Peacock Premium as an additive experience to our portfolio.”

For Black Friday, Peacock had another promotional deal with NBCU and Google. From November 22 to December 31, the streaming service is giving purchasers of Android TV and Google TV-enabled devices free access to the Peacock Premium tier. It’s clear that Comcast and NBCU are using promos in an attempt to increase the amount of Peacock Premium subscribers.

Their other strategy includes making content. Just this past week, NBCU announced that Peacock will get exclusive streaming rights to the 2022 Universal Filmed Entertainment Group slate 45 Days following its theatrical debut. Peacock has a lot of well-known titles in their catalog such as “Saved by the Bell,” “The Office,” “Yellowstone,” “Modern Family,” “Parks and Recreation,” along with original programming such as “Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol” and upcoming series like “Bel-Air,” “Killing It,” “Queer as Folk,” “Wolf Like Me,” and lots more.

How to Redeem Offer

Visit peacocktv.com/spectrum

New users need to create a Peacock account

Hit the “Get Started Button”

Log in to Peacock account to redeem your offer

After logging in you will be asked to link your Spectrum account

If you are a Spectrum TV customer, you will recieve 12 months at no cost

Spectrum Internet customers get three months for free