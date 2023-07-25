DEAL ALERT: Verified Students Can Sign Up for Peacock for Only $1.99 per Month (67% off)
The last week of July usually has students across the United States eyeing their calendars nervously. There are just a couple of weeks left until back-to-school fever officially begins, and for the college-bound who are leaving home for the first time, things can get a little nerve-wracking.
Peacock wants to help students ease back into school with a special deal. Users who verify their student status with Peacock can sign up for 12 months of the service for $1.99 per month, a 67% discount from the normal $5.99 monthly price.
How Students Can Get Peacock for $1.99 per Month (67% off)
- Click here to activate the discount, and click “Get Started.”
- Enter your school name and student email address to verify status with Peacock.
- Go to email entered in verification process, and find unique, one-time promo code.
- Click here to sign up for Peacock, and enter your unique promo code on check-out.
If your student is a big sports fan, Peacock is the perfect service for them. The platform carries livestreams of the NFL’s “Sunday Night Football” every week of the season, and will have exclusive NFL regular season and playoff games in 2023 as well. Peacock also offers English Premier League Soccer, weekly MLB contests during that league’s season, an exclusive package of Big Ten football, Notre Dame football and much more.
Peacock also carries a host of new original programming, spanning genres from true crime to comedy. It’s the home of original series like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air,” and has a library full of classic series like “The Office” for when students want something comforting and familiar to throw on in the background while they study for midterms.
Universal movies also call Peacock home, which means students can access summertime favorites like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (coming Aug. 3), or even awards-bait dramas like “Oppenheimer” once they leave theaters and head to streaming. Peacock even has a content hub for Hallmark Channel content, for fans of the low-stakes, light-hearted fare that network has become so known for.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.