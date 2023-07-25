DEAL ALERT: Verified Students Can Sign Up for Peacock for Only $1.99 per Month (67% off)

The last week of July usually has students across the United States eyeing their calendars nervously. There are just a couple of weeks left until back-to-school fever officially begins, and for the college-bound who are leaving home for the first time, things can get a little nerve-wracking.

Peacock wants to help students ease back into school with a special deal. Users who verify their student status with Peacock can sign up for 12 months of the service for $1.99 per month, a 67% discount from the normal $5.99 monthly price.

How Students Can Get Peacock for $1.99 per Month (67% off)

Click here to activate the discount, and click “Get Started.”

and click “Get Started.” Enter your school name and student email address to verify status with Peacock.

Go to email entered in verification process, and find unique, one-time promo code.

Click here to sign up for Peacock, and enter your unique promo code on check-out.

Get the Student Discount $1.99/mo. peacock.com Verify your student status to receive 12 months of Peacock for $1.99 each!

If your student is a big sports fan, Peacock is the perfect service for them. The platform carries livestreams of the NFL’s “Sunday Night Football” every week of the season, and will have exclusive NFL regular season and playoff games in 2023 as well. Peacock also offers English Premier League Soccer, weekly MLB contests during that league’s season, an exclusive package of Big Ten football, Notre Dame football and much more.

Peacock also carries a host of new original programming, spanning genres from true crime to comedy. It’s the home of original series like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air,” and has a library full of classic series like “The Office” for when students want something comforting and familiar to throw on in the background while they study for midterms.

Universal movies also call Peacock home, which means students can access summertime favorites like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” (coming Aug. 3), or even awards-bait dramas like “Oppenheimer” once they leave theaters and head to streaming. Peacock even has a content hub for Hallmark Channel content, for fans of the low-stakes, light-hearted fare that network has become so known for.