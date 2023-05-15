Peacock Shocker: One NFL Wild Card Playoff Game to be Available Only on Peacock Next Season

Peacock has been on a winning streak lately. As it adds subscribers and lowers churn, the service has been making progress even as rivals stumble. Today, the Wall Street Journal reports Peacock is taking the streaming arms race to the next level. Peacock will be the only way to watch one NFL playoff game this upcoming season.

WSJ reports the game will be a prime-time battle during Wild Card Weekend: Saturday, January 13. If you live in the market of either team, you will still be able to watch on your local NBC affiliate. For everyone else, Peacock is your only viewing option.

Peacock has previously hosted NFL playoff games, but this is the first time a playoff game would be streaming-exclusive.

Since NBC does not cater to one specific conference, the game could feature either NFC or AFC teams.

Just three days ago, Peacock announced it would host its first-ever exclusive NFL game - a sure-to-be important Week 16 tussle between the Chargers and Bills.

Prime Video and ESPN+ are the only other services to offer streaming-exclusive games, but neither has a playoff streaming exclusive like Peacock.

This upcoming NFL season also features a massive shift as YouTube TV has exclusive rights to NFL Sunday Ticket. That package will allow viewers to see every out-of-market NFL game each Sunday afternoon, but it won’t include NFL playoff games.

It remains to be seen whether viewers will be able to see the Peacock exclusive game on NFL+. That service promises availability for every postseason game, but you can only watch on mobile devices.

Peacock has been pushing aggressively to add value to its streaming platform since it stumbled out of the gate with a launch that was thwarted by a postponed Olympics in 2020. As The Streamable reported last week, the service has been making several moves to make itself more valuable to a wider audience. This is just a partial timeline of Peacock’s moves forward:

These moves have helped Peacock lower the rate of subscribers who ditch the service. Peacock’s churn rate now matches the industry average. Only Hulu, Disney+, and Netflix are better at retaining their subscribers.