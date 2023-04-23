Everything You Need to Know About 2023’s MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock

Major League Baseball may not draw as big an audience as when it was truly America’s national pastime, but it still packs in a good crowd. During the long summer months, MLB is the only one of the major sports leagues in action, and there are still few better ways to spend a summer day than watching your favorite ball club.

This weekend, fans will have yet another way to enjoy MLB games on a national stage. MLB Sunday Leadoff returns to Peacock on Sunday, April 23 when the Colorado Rockies travel east to face the Philadelphia Phillies. To learn more about MLB Sunday Leadoff, check below!

How Many Games Will be on MLB Sunday Leadoff This Season?

How Many Games Will be on MLB Sunday Leadoff This Season? Does MLB Sunday Leadoff Have Local Blackouts?

Does MLB Sunday Leadoff Have Local Blackouts? Who is the Announcing Team for MLB Sunday Leadoff?

Who is the Announcing Team for MLB Sunday Leadoff? Can You Watch MLB Sunday Leadoff on NBC Instead?

Can You Watch MLB Sunday Leadoff on NBC Instead? How Much Does a Peacock Subscription Cost? Does it Come with a Free Trial?

How Much Does a Peacock Subscription Cost? Does it Come with a Free Trial? What Content Does Peacock Offer Besides MLB Sunday Leadoff?

How Many Games Will be on MLB Sunday Leadoff This Season?

MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock will carry a total of 19 games this season. The games start Sunday, April 23, and Peacock will offer one every week until the beginning of September. That means Peacock has you covered with MLB Sunday Leadoff all summer long! Check out the full schedule here.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Sunday, April 23 12:05 p.m. Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies Sunday, April 30 12:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins Sunday, May 7 11:35 a.m. Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves Sunday, May 14 11:35 a.m. Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians Sunday, May 21 11:35 a.m. New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds Sunday, May 28 11:35 a.m. Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays Sunday, June 4 11:35 a.m. St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, June 11 11:35 a.m. Arizona Diamondbacks at Detroit Tigers Sunday, June 18 1:05 p.m. Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs Sunday, July 2 12:05 p.m. Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles Sunday, July 9 12:05 p.m. Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals Sunday, July 16 12:05 p.m. San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday, July 23 12:05 p.m. San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers Sunday, July 30 12:05 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays Sunday, August 6 12:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Sunday, August 13 12:05 p.m. Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox Sunday, August 20 1:05 p.m. Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros Sunday, August 27 12:05 p.m. Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets Sunday, September 3 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers

Does MLB Sunday Leadoff Have Local Blackouts?

It sure doesn’t! MLB Sunday Leadoff is a national presentation of MLB games, and fans will be able to enjoy the games whether an in-market team is playing or not. Because Sunday Leadoff only offers 19 games per season, local broadcasters don’t have to worry about the impact of its streams on their bottom line, so there are no blackout restrictions on these games.

Who is the Announcing Team for MLB Sunday Leadoff?

Play-by-play announcer Brendan Burke will serve as the voice of MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock this season. Burke currently serves as the television voice of the New York Islanders on MSG Networks and as a play-by-play commentator on NHL on TNT games.

NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed will reprise his MLB Sunday Leadoff role as the pre- and post-game host and in-game reporter this season. Fareed, who has served as a host and reporter on a variety of properties across NBC Sports’ portfolio since 2019, has an extensive baseball background, serving as a host and reporter for NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California from 2013-18, covering MLB’s San Francisco Giants and Oakland A’s.

Can You Watch MLB Sunday Leadoff on NBC Instead?

If you’re not a Peacock subscriber yet, you might be hoping that games streamed on MLB Sunday Leadoff will also be simultaneously broadcast on NBC. Unfortunately for those cherishing these hopes, there will only be one MLB Sunday Leadoff game simulcast on NBC: the May 7 game between the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves.

How Much Does a Peacock Subscription Cost? Does it Come with a Free Trial?

Peacock used to offer new customers a weeklong free trial, but those days have since passed. Fortunately, the service remains one of the most affordable streaming platforms on the market. Peacock Premium costs just $4.99 per month if you don’t mind a few ads while you stream. If you do mind, you can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month.

What Content Does Peacock Offer Besides MLB Sunday Leadoff?

Peacock has a fantastic content library, with old favorites like “The Office” and “30 Rock” joined by newcomers such as the critically acclaimed “Poker Face,” and the new sci-fi drama “Mrs. Davis.” The service is also the first stop for movies from Universal Studios once they leave theaters, so the entertainment selection on Peacock is truly top notch.

There’s a huge selection of live sports on the service as well. In additon to MLB Sunday Leadoff, Peacock offers English Premier League Soccer, cycling, tennis, IndyCar racing and more. Once football season starts, it’s home to the NFL’s “Sunday Night Football,” as well as Notre Dame football every week.