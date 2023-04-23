Everything You Need to Know About 2023’s MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock
Major League Baseball may not draw as big an audience as when it was truly America’s national pastime, but it still packs in a good crowd. During the long summer months, MLB is the only one of the major sports leagues in action, and there are still few better ways to spend a summer day than watching your favorite ball club.
This weekend, fans will have yet another way to enjoy MLB games on a national stage. MLB Sunday Leadoff returns to Peacock on Sunday, April 23 when the Colorado Rockies travel east to face the Philadelphia Phillies. To learn more about MLB Sunday Leadoff, check below!
How Many Games Will be on MLB Sunday Leadoff This Season?
MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock will carry a total of 19 games this season. The games start Sunday, April 23, and Peacock will offer one every week until the beginning of September. That means Peacock has you covered with MLB Sunday Leadoff all summer long! Check out the full schedule here.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Sunday, April 23
|12:05 p.m.
|Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies
|Sunday, April 30
|12:05 p.m.
|Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins
|Sunday, May 7
|11:35 a.m.
|Baltimore Orioles at Atlanta Braves
|Sunday, May 14
|11:35 a.m.
|Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland Guardians
|Sunday, May 21
|11:35 a.m.
|New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds
|Sunday, May 28
|11:35 a.m.
|Los Angeles Dodgers at Tampa Bay Rays
|Sunday, June 4
|11:35 a.m.
|St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates
|Sunday, June 11
|11:35 a.m.
|Arizona Diamondbacks at Detroit Tigers
|Sunday, June 18
|1:05 p.m.
|Baltimore Orioles at Chicago Cubs
|Sunday, July 2
|12:05 p.m.
|Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles
|Sunday, July 9
|12:05 p.m.
|Texas Rangers at Washington Nationals
|Sunday, July 16
|12:05 p.m.
|San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates
|Sunday, July 23
|12:05 p.m.
|San Diego Padres at Detroit Tigers
|Sunday, July 30
|12:05 p.m.
|Los Angeles Angels at Toronto Blue Jays
|Sunday, August 6
|12:05 p.m.
|Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
|Sunday, August 13
|12:05 p.m.
|Detroit Tigers at Boston Red Sox
|Sunday, August 20
|1:05 p.m.
|Seattle Mariners at Houston Astros
|Sunday, August 27
|12:05 p.m.
|Los Angeles Angels at New York Mets
|Sunday, September 3
|1:05 p.m.
|Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers
Does MLB Sunday Leadoff Have Local Blackouts?
It sure doesn’t! MLB Sunday Leadoff is a national presentation of MLB games, and fans will be able to enjoy the games whether an in-market team is playing or not. Because Sunday Leadoff only offers 19 games per season, local broadcasters don’t have to worry about the impact of its streams on their bottom line, so there are no blackout restrictions on these games.
Who is the Announcing Team for MLB Sunday Leadoff?
Play-by-play announcer Brendan Burke will serve as the voice of MLB Sunday Leadoff on Peacock this season. Burke currently serves as the television voice of the New York Islanders on MSG Networks and as a play-by-play commentator on NHL on TNT games.
NBC Sports’ Ahmed Fareed will reprise his MLB Sunday Leadoff role as the pre- and post-game host and in-game reporter this season. Fareed, who has served as a host and reporter on a variety of properties across NBC Sports’ portfolio since 2019, has an extensive baseball background, serving as a host and reporter for NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California from 2013-18, covering MLB’s San Francisco Giants and Oakland A’s.
Can You Watch MLB Sunday Leadoff on NBC Instead?
If you’re not a Peacock subscriber yet, you might be hoping that games streamed on MLB Sunday Leadoff will also be simultaneously broadcast on NBC. Unfortunately for those cherishing these hopes, there will only be one MLB Sunday Leadoff game simulcast on NBC: the May 7 game between the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves.
How Much Does a Peacock Subscription Cost? Does it Come with a Free Trial?
Peacock used to offer new customers a weeklong free trial, but those days have since passed. Fortunately, the service remains one of the most affordable streaming platforms on the market. Peacock Premium costs just $4.99 per month if you don’t mind a few ads while you stream. If you do mind, you can upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month.
What Content Does Peacock Offer Besides MLB Sunday Leadoff?
Peacock has a fantastic content library, with old favorites like “The Office” and “30 Rock” joined by newcomers such as the critically acclaimed “Poker Face,” and the new sci-fi drama “Mrs. Davis.” The service is also the first stop for movies from Universal Studios once they leave theaters, so the entertainment selection on Peacock is truly top notch.
There’s a huge selection of live sports on the service as well. In additon to MLB Sunday Leadoff, Peacock offers English Premier League Soccer, cycling, tennis, IndyCar racing and more. Once football season starts, it’s home to the NFL’s “Sunday Night Football,” as well as Notre Dame football every week.
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Poker Face” and “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Premium Plus subscribers can stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.