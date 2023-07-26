FIFA+ Brings Original Soccer Content to Additional Streaming Platforms as Women’s World Cup Continues

FIFA is bringing its free streaming platform, FIFA+, to more connected TV (CTV) apps and free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platforms as the 2023 Women’s World Cup continues to heat up during the Group Stages. The international soccer organization announced on Wednesday that FIFA+ would now be available on five additional connected TV apps: Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIDAA, Amazon Fire, and Android TV, as well as five more FAST platforms: Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, VIDAA Channels, The Roku Channel, and Rakuten TV.

FIFA+ launched in April 2022 and features a wide variety of original documentary-style content as well as match replays; recently, the service started offering the entire 2022 Qatar Men’s World Cup as archive content.

“We are excited to bring FIFA+ to fans through these connected TV apps and FAST channel platforms, extending our reach and making football more accessible to a wider audience,” FIFA’s Charlotte Burr said. “Our goal is to connect fans from every corner of the world and provide them with unrivaled access to the sport they love. This expansion is a significant step towards achieving that vision and bringing the beautiful game to everyone. Every innovation we make is rooted in growing the game, and we want to thank all the CTV and FAST platforms for their support in making this happen.

FIFA also announced new 2023 Women’s World Cup content would come to the platform, including interviews, highlights, full match replays after 24 hours in select territories, and more - while more than 50 countries including Brazil, Japan, and The Netherlands can enjoy live broadcasts of the matches. These additions are similar to what the platform did during the 2022 Men's World Cup as well.

According to FIFA, the organization’s free streamer welcomed 211 million unique users during the 2022 World Cup, alongside a staggering 190 million views on match recaps. Last year’s tournament featured a thrilling conclusion that saw Argentina’s Lionel Messi, now of Inter Miami FC, capture his first World Cup trophy.

“FIFA is committed to using digital platforms to create an inclusive and immersive football experience for all,” Burr said.

While matches from the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand won’t be available live on FIFA+, you can watch Wednesday night’s game between the United States Women's National Team and their 2019 World Cup Finals opponent the Netherlands live and for free on a number of different streaming platforms.