Fire TV Adds New Streaming Music Video Playlists for Grammy Nominees, Valentine’s Day, More

Amazon Fire TV users now have a new way to throw a hot dance party in their living room, even if it’s just for themselves. Amazon has announced a new hub on Fire TV devices for music videos celebrating this year’s Grammy Awards nominees.

Fire TV users can now access a new music video playlist, titled “And the Nominees Are…” to get up to speed on the nominees and cast predictions before the awards on Sunday, Feb. 5. The top five most-watched videos on the playlist are:

Adele - Easy On Me

- Easy On Me Doja Cat - Woman

- Woman Taylor Swift - All Too Well: The Short Film

- All Too Well: The Short Film Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5

- The Heart Part 5 Harry Styles - As It Was

Don’t fret once the Grammys are over, either. Fire TV will be putting together new playlists all month long. Hosting a Super Bowl party this year? Amazon is cooking up music video mixes to get you ready such as “Game Day Hype”, “Tailgate Party”, and of course, the best music videos from halftime performer Rihanna as well as past halftime headliners.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner as well, but don’t worry if your DJ skills are a little subpar. Fire TV will have ready-made music video lists to get you ready for love, including “Classic Love Songs”, “Sweet R&B”, “Loved Up Hip Hop”, and more.

How to access music videos on Fire TV

To get started, press the voice control button on your Fire TV remote and say “Alexa, find Music Videos,” or search “Music Videos” in the Appstore, then click the “Music Videos on Fire TV” tile. You may also find music video rows on the Fire TV Home screen; click on a tile in these rows to visit the app detail page.

Click “Get” on the app menu to download.

When the download is complete, select “Open.”

Start enjoying music videos!

Amazon first began offering free music videos to Fire TV users in December of 2022. Since then, music videos have become some of the most popular free content streamed daily on Amazon platforms.

There’s even more ways to enjoy popular music via Amazon for free, as well. The company’s free ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and free ad-supported TV (FAST) service Freevee added 11 music channels from Vevo in mid-December.

Signing up for a paid Amazon service gets you even more access to the music you love most. Prime Video members were treated to several live concerts in 2022, featuring artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby and more on “Amazon Music Live.” Amazon Prime members also get free access to over 100 million songs via the free tier of Amazon Music.