Fubo Raises Price for Most Expensive Plan for New Customers to $99.99 per Month, but Includes NFL RedZone
Fubo has good news and bad news for sports-loving cord-cutters as the streaming service is raising prices for the second time this year. Fortunately, not all customers will be affected, however. The change is targeted specifically on new users who sign up for Fubo’s highest-priced streaming plan.
Those customers will find that Fubo’s Premier plan is no longer available. The highest-priced package launched in January for $94.99 per month concurrent with the recent price increase. In its place, Fubo has brought back its Ultimate plan, which offers nearly 300 channels, and is adding NFL RedZone, for $99.99. The Ultimate plan also has access to Showtime included in the subscription price, 1,000 hours of cloud DVR, select events available in Ultra-High-Definition 4K, and up to 10 simultaneous streams.
The Ultimate plan was first introduced in May of 2022, though the channel did not carry NFL RedZone at the time. Now, customers can access both NFL Network and RedZone with their Fubo subscription if they opt for the new Ultimate plan. Existing Premier customers will stay on that plan unless they decide to cancel or change their Fubo subscription.
The NFL has done an excellent job boosting the availability of NFL RedZone for cord-cutters this offseason. The expansion began when DIRECTV announced that it was adding RedZone and NFL Network for users of its satellite service, as well as for DIRECTV STREAM customers. NFL Network is available now on that platform, while NFL RedZone will launch at the beginning of the regular season for all football fans regardless of which pay-TV service they use.
Fans can also stream NFL Network and NFL RedZone on the NFL+ app, which is a new innovation for the 2023 season. For $14.99 per month, users can now stream NFL RedZone without the need for a cable or satellite subscription. Users can also bundle NFL RedZone with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket for an additional monthly charge.
Fubo’s Ultimate plan offers much more than just NFL RedZone for sports fans eager to see fall seasons start up again. The package includes channels like NBA TV and NHL Network, MLB Network so audiences can watch the thrilling conclusion to the baseball season, Tennis Channel, college sports channels like SEC Network, ESPNU, and much more. New customers should see the plan available for sign-up now.
Fubo
Fubo is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $74.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 25 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). In total, you should expect to pay about $85.98/month, after adding in their RSN Fee. Fubo was previously known as “fuboTV.”
The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT), A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime), and AMC Networks (AMC, BBC America, and WE tv).
Fubo is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream local sports. They recently announced added Bally Sports RSNs to their channel lineup.
It is the least expensive option to get RSNs in many markets like Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY.
Fubo also includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, and beIN Sports (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~45 channels including Cooking Channel and GSN.