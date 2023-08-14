Fubo Raises Price for Most Expensive Plan for New Customers to $99.99 per Month, but Includes NFL RedZone

Fubo has good news and bad news for sports-loving cord-cutters as the streaming service is raising prices for the second time this year. Fortunately, not all customers will be affected, however. The change is targeted specifically on new users who sign up for Fubo’s highest-priced streaming plan.

Those customers will find that Fubo’s Premier plan is no longer available. The highest-priced package launched in January for $94.99 per month concurrent with the recent price increase. In its place, Fubo has brought back its Ultimate plan, which offers nearly 300 channels, and is adding NFL RedZone, for $99.99. The Ultimate plan also has access to Showtime included in the subscription price, 1,000 hours of cloud DVR, select events available in Ultra-High-Definition 4K, and up to 10 simultaneous streams.

The Ultimate plan was first introduced in May of 2022, though the channel did not carry NFL RedZone at the time. Now, customers can access both NFL Network and RedZone with their Fubo subscription if they opt for the new Ultimate plan. Existing Premier customers will stay on that plan unless they decide to cancel or change their Fubo subscription.

The NFL has done an excellent job boosting the availability of NFL RedZone for cord-cutters this offseason. The expansion began when DIRECTV announced that it was adding RedZone and NFL Network for users of its satellite service, as well as for DIRECTV STREAM customers. NFL Network is available now on that platform, while NFL RedZone will launch at the beginning of the regular season for all football fans regardless of which pay-TV service they use.

Fans can also stream NFL Network and NFL RedZone on the NFL+ app, which is a new innovation for the 2023 season. For $14.99 per month, users can now stream NFL RedZone without the need for a cable or satellite subscription. Users can also bundle NFL RedZone with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket for an additional monthly charge.

Fubo’s Ultimate plan offers much more than just NFL RedZone for sports fans eager to see fall seasons start up again. The package includes channels like NBA TV and NHL Network, MLB Network so audiences can watch the thrilling conclusion to the baseball season, Tennis Channel, college sports channels like SEC Network, ESPNU, and much more. New customers should see the plan available for sign-up now.