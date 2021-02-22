fuboTV Adds Premium Bundle of Showtime, STARZ, and Epix For $19.99 a Month (23% Savings)

Last week, YouTube TV introduced a premium bundle of HBO Max, Showtime, and STARZ for $29.99 ($5 savings). Now, fuboTV is offering one of their own.

The new bundle includes Showtime ($10.99), STARZ ($8.99), and Epix ($5.99) for just $19.99 a month. While the three channels separately normally cost $25.97, with the Premium add-on you’ll save 23% with the discounted bundle.

Bundling premium channels is nothing new from the cable industry, but the first we’ve seen of a Live TV Streaming Service. Channel aggregators like The Roku Channel and Apple TV Channels has done something similar – offering discounts particularly for Showtime and STARZ.

fuboTV has been testing new bundles over the last few months. They introduced a quarterly payment option that includes premium features like 1,000 Hour DVR and five simultaneous streams – at the same price monthly price as the $64.99 Family Bundle (but paid quarterly).

In August, fuboTV raised the price of their fuboTV Standard Plan from $54.99 to $59.99 a month, after adding Disney-owned channels like ESPN, Disney Channel, and ABC. In December, fubo dropped their Standard Plan and raised the price of fuboTV Extra add-on from $5.99 to $7.99.

The company ended the year with an all-time high of 545,000 subscribers. In comparison though, it is still quite a bit smaller than Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV, who last reported 4.0 million and 3 million subscribers respectively.