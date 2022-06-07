 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
fuboTV

fuboTV Reverses Course — Again — Brings Back Free Trial

Matt Tamanini

Live TV streaming service fuboTV has been very open about its desire to experiment with pricing, billing cycles, and much more, but for the second time this year, the streamer has quickly reversed course following an ill-fated experiment.

In February, the sports-focused service announced that it was moving away from monthly billing — presumably to avoid the deluge of cancelations following football season — only to return to monthly plans 10 days later. Now, in an even more abrupt about-face, fuboTV has brought back its free trial just seven days after removing the popular option.

The free trial is now being advertised again for both the Pro and Elite packages. The Pro runs $69.99 per month while the Elite is $79.99. fuboTV also offers a Spanish-language Latino package for $32.99 per month, but the free trial is not currently available with this plan.

The reversal will certainly be appreciated by sports-minded cord-cutters as they attempt to figure out the best streaming option, but, that is not the only change coming down the pike from Fubo. After a recent open submissions period, the streamer has taken the recommendation of subscribers and is working on allowing users to remove unwanted channels from their channel guides.

Given the service’s history, if you are interested in checking out fuboTV, you might want to take advantage of the free trial now, because there’s no guarantee how long it will be before the streamer changes its mind again.

7-Day Trial
fubo.tv

fuboTV

fuboTV is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $69.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 27 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs).

The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT) and those from A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime).

fuboTV also includes beIN Sports and NFL Network (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.

You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~37 channels including Baby TV, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.

fuboTV is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream soccer. It is the least expensive option to get New York RSNs MSG, MSG+, and SportsNet NY.

7-Day Trial
$69.99 / month
fubo.tv
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.