fuboTV Reverses Course — Again — Brings Back Free Trial

Live TV streaming service fuboTV has been very open about its desire to experiment with pricing, billing cycles, and much more, but for the second time this year, the streamer has quickly reversed course following an ill-fated experiment.

In February, the sports-focused service announced that it was moving away from monthly billing — presumably to avoid the deluge of cancelations following football season — only to return to monthly plans 10 days later. Now, in an even more abrupt about-face, fuboTV has brought back its free trial just seven days after removing the popular option.

The free trial is now being advertised again for both the Pro and Elite packages. The Pro runs $69.99 per month while the Elite is $79.99. fuboTV also offers a Spanish-language Latino package for $32.99 per month, but the free trial is not currently available with this plan.

The reversal will certainly be appreciated by sports-minded cord-cutters as they attempt to figure out the best streaming option, but, that is not the only change coming down the pike from Fubo. After a recent open submissions period, the streamer has taken the recommendation of subscribers and is working on allowing users to remove unwanted channels from their channel guides.

Given the service’s history, if you are interested in checking out fuboTV, you might want to take advantage of the free trial now, because there’s no guarantee how long it will be before the streamer changes its mind again.