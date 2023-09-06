Google Sets Date for Removal of Google Play Movies and TV App From Android TV

Users with a special affinity for the Google Play Movies and TV App have just a few weeks left to say goodbye to it. According to 9to5 Google, Google told Android TV device users that the app would no longer be available on their devices as of Thursday, Oct. 5.

Customers were first given a heads-up that the Play Movies and TV app would disappear from Android TV devices in June, but Google did not announce the date for that removal. Now, users have a clear idea of when the app will be sunsetted.

Users will now find movies to purchase and rent in the new “Shop” tab on Android TV, which will hopefully reduce friction and keep users from having to click around too much to start browsing for a new purchase. Android TV was the last refuge for the Google Play Movies and TV app, which will be gone without a trace starting Oct. 5.

The process of eliminating the Play Movies and TV app has been somewhat arduous. It began in 2021, when Google pulled the app from smart TVs, directing those users to make purchases and rentals through the YouTube app instead. In 2022, the app was pulled from Android phones and tablets, and transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) purchases on those devices were sent to Google TV.

The move should help streamline content discovery for users of the Android TV operating system, which is a big priority for Google. The company has also made some big changes to its Google TV interface recently, most notably when it added more than 800 free streaming channels to the Google TV “Live” tab.