How to Stream 2021 MLB Spring Training Games Live on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, & Mobile

Just weeks after pitchers and catchers reported for duty, 2021 MLB Spring Training is here. Unlike the regular season, not every game is broadcasted — but for those that are, there are still ways to stream your favorite baseball team’s Spring Training games even if you’ve cut the cord.

Some games will air locally on your team’s Regional Sports Network, but if you live away from your favorite team, you will be able to watch additional national telecasts on MLB Network, ESPN, and MLB.TV (the league’s out of market package).

For fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers (Spectrum SportsNet LA), Colorado Rockies (AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain), Seattle Mariners (ROOT Sports Northwest), Baltimore Orioles (MASN), and Washington Nationals (MASN), you’ll be able to stream games for the first time.

However, for fans of teams on Fox Sports RSNs, YES Network, or Marquee Sports Network, your options are now more limited after YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV and Sling TV have dropped the channels.

Fortunately, you can still stream those games with AT&T TV Choice Plan ($84.99), which just like the other services doesn’t have a contract or extra fees.

If you Live in the Same Market as Your Favorite Team

If you Live in the Same Market as Your Favorite Team

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch games live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch local in-market games on your regional sports network, as well as nationally televised games on MLB Network.

Starting at ~$35 a month, it’s an inexpensive way to stream your team’s games without having to commit to a cable subscription. When the season is over, you can cancel your subscription and save some money during the offseason.

If you live in the same market as your favorite team, most of their Spring Training games will be on a local regional sports network. You can stream every U.S.-based MLB teams locally on Live TV Streaming Services.

However, since YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV and Sling TV have all dropped Sinclair-owned Fox Sports RSNs your options are limited.

For the teams that are on Fox Sports RSNs (soon to be Bally Sports), you will need to subscribe to AT&T TV Choice Plan ($84.99). Just like AT&T TV NOW, which it replaced, there are no contacts with AT&T TV and you’ll get 1-Year Free of HBO Max.

They are also the only service that carries New York Yankees (YES Network), Chicago Cubs (Marquee Sports Network), Los Angeles Dodgers (Spectrum SportsNet LA), Colorado Rockies (AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain), Seattle Mariners (ROOT Sports Northwest), Baltimore Orioles (MASN), and Washington Nationals (MASN) games in your local market.

With other teams you have more options:

Since every service doesn’t carries every RSN, the handy chart below shows which teams are available on each service. Click on the team name to see the full Spring Training streaming schedule and which games you’ll be able to watch with each provider.

If you Live Away From Your Favorite Team

Spring Training National Telecasts

MLB Network During Spring Training, MLB Network will broadcast daily Spring Training games. While some are available nationally, most are available only for fans outside of the local market. To stream MLB Network, you will either need to subscribe, you can stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available on Sling TV and YouTube TV. ESPN Most services include ESPN in their basic plan. ESPN will broadcast 4 games during Spring Training starting on March 2nd with the Tampa Bay Rays facing the Boston Red Sox. March 2nd: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Boston Red Sox

March 3rd: Seattle Mariners vs. Chicago Cubs

March 4th: Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets

March 4th: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Kansas City Royals

Spring Training Out-Of-Market Telecasts

MLB.TV

If you live away from your favorite team, you can still catch nearly every game. The MLB offers it’s out-of-market package, MLB.TV, for $129.99 to watch every team — which includes almost 300 Spring Training games. There is a 30% discount for Students and Military Members.

Unlike during the regular season, Spring Training games have no local blackouts. That means that local telecasts on your RSN will be able to be streamed.

Starting last season, you can subscribe on Amazon Prime Video Channels. You can stream on all major devices like Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox, iOS, Android, and Web.