How to Watch 2020-21 NBA Pre-Season Live Online Without Cable

The NBA is coming back to your screens only two months after wrapping the 2019-20 season. The league kicks off with the 2020-21 pre-season games, which will tip off on Dec. 11 through Dec. 19. The preseason begins with five games, spearheaded by a face-off between the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks.

How to Watch the 2020-21 NBA Preseason

When: Begins Friday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN, NBA TV, TNT, Your Local RSN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The preseason will consist of a total of 49 preseason games. Each team will play a minimum of two and a maximum of four games. Each team is also required to play at least one home and one away game. The full 2020 NBA preseason TV schedule and streaming options are below.

On opening night, following Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks is the New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons also at 7 p.m. (MSG/Fox Sports Detroit); the Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. (NBC Sports Chicago / NBA TV); Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. (Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Spectrum SportsNet); and the Sacramento Kings wrap the night up against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:30 p.m (ESPN).

NBA TV will carry eight games during the preseason, while ESPN will carry four matchups, and TNT two games. Some of those games will be blacked out locally, which will be carried on your local RSN or team’s website.

For those who want to stream games in their local market, you will still need a Live TV Streaming Service. Which service you should choose really depends on what team you follow.

For teams carried on NBC Sports-owned RSNs like the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, you have multiple options to stream like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

AT&T SportsNet Southwest who carry the Houston Rockets and MSG who cover the New York Knicks can be stream on fuboTV.

After YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV, and fuboTV each dropped Fox Sports RSNs this year, you will need AT&T TV NOW Max Plan ($80) to stream the remaining NBA teams.

How to Stream the 2020-21 Preseason Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These providers allow you to watch the 2020-21 NBA Preseason live on Fox Sports Southeast using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

