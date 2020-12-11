How to Watch 2020-21 NBA Pre-Season Live Online Without Cable
The NBA is coming back to your screens only two months after wrapping the 2019-20 season. The league kicks off with the 2020-21 pre-season games, which will tip off on Dec. 11 through Dec. 19. The preseason begins with five games, spearheaded by a face-off between the Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks.
How to Watch the 2020-21 NBA Preseason
- When: Begins Friday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. ET
- TV: ESPN, NBA TV, TNT, Your Local RSN
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
The preseason will consist of a total of 49 preseason games. Each team will play a minimum of two and a maximum of four games. Each team is also required to play at least one home and one away game. The full 2020 NBA preseason TV schedule and streaming options are below.
On opening night, following Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks is the New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons also at 7 p.m. (MSG/Fox Sports Detroit); the Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. (NBC Sports Chicago / NBA TV); Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. (Fox Sports Prime Ticket/Spectrum SportsNet); and the Sacramento Kings wrap the night up against the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:30 p.m (ESPN).
NBA TV will carry eight games during the preseason, while ESPN will carry four matchups, and TNT two games. Some of those games will be blacked out locally, which will be carried on your local RSN or team’s website.
For those who want to stream games in their local market, you will still need a Live TV Streaming Service. Which service you should choose really depends on what team you follow.
For teams carried on NBC Sports-owned RSNs like the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, you have multiple options to stream like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.
AT&T SportsNet Southwest who carry the Houston Rockets and MSG who cover the New York Knicks can be stream on fuboTV.
After YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV, and fuboTV each dropped Fox Sports RSNs this year, you will need AT&T TV NOW Max Plan ($80) to stream the remaining NBA teams.
How to Stream the 2020-21 Preseason Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These providers allow you to watch the 2020-21 NBA Preseason live on Fox Sports Southeast using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$54.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|NBA TV
|-
|^
$11
|-
|-
|^
$10
|^
$10
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|TNT
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
All Live TV Streaming Options
NBA 2020-21 TV & Streaming Schedule
|2020 NBA Preseason
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$54.99
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|
Atlanta Hawks v. Orlando Magic
Fri, Dec 11 at 7:00 PM
|Fox Sports Southeast
|$79.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Detroit Pistons v. New York Knicks
Fri, Dec 11 at 7:00 PM
|$79.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Chicago Bulls v. Houston Rockets
Fri, Dec 11 at 8:00 PM
|$79.99
|•
|•
|^ $10
|^ $10
|•
|
Los Angeles Lakers v. LA Clippers
Fri, Dec 11 at 10:00 PM
|$79.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Portland Trail Blazers v. Sacramento Kings
Fri, Dec 11 at 10:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|
Charlotte Hornets v. Toronto Raptors
Sat, Dec 12 at 7:00 PM
|$79.99
|^ $11
|-
|^ $10
|^ $10
|•
|
Cleveland Cavaliers v. Indiana Pacers
Sat, Dec 12 at 7:00 PM
|$79.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
San Antonio Spurs v. Oklahoma City Thunder
Sat, Dec 12 at 7:00 PM
|Fox Sports Southwest
|$79.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Milwaukee Bucks v. Dallas Mavericks
Sat, Dec 12 at 8:00 PM
|Fox Sports Wisconsin
|$79.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Minnesota Timberwolves v. Memphis Grizzlies
Sat, Dec 12 at 8:00 PM
|$79.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Golden State Warriors v. Denver Nuggets
Sat, Dec 12 at 8:30 PM
|$79.99
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Utah Jazz v. Phoenix Suns
Sat, Dec 12 at 9:00 PM
|$79.99
|^ $11
|-
|^ $10
|^ $10
|•
|
Atlanta Hawks v. Orlando Magic
Sun, Dec 13 at 5:00 PM
|Fox Sports Southeast
|$79.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Brooklyn Nets v. Washington Wizards
Sun, Dec 13 at 6:00 PM
|$79.99
|•
|•
|^ $10
|•
|•
|
Detroit Pistons v. New York Knicks
Sun, Dec 13 at 7:00 PM
|$79.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Chicago Bulls v. Houston Rockets
Sun, Dec 13 at 8:00 PM
|$79.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|
Los Angeles Lakers v. LA Clippers
Sun, Dec 13 at 8:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|
Portland Trail Blazers v. Sacramento Kings
Sun, Dec 13 at 9:00 PM
|NBC Sports Northwest
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|
Cleveland Cavaliers v. Indiana Pacers
Mon, Dec 14 at 6:00 PM
|$79.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Charlotte Hornets v. Toronto Raptors
Mon, Dec 14 at 7:00 PM
|Fox Sports Southeast
|$79.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Miami Heat v. New Orleans Pelicans
Mon, Dec 14 at 7:00 PM
|$79.99
|^ $11
|-
|^ $10
|^ $10
|•
|
Milwaukee Bucks v. Dallas Mavericks
Mon, Dec 14 at 8:00 PM
|$79.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Minnesota Timberwolves v. Memphis Grizzlies
Mon, Dec 14 at 8:00 PM
|$79.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Utah Jazz v. Phoenix Suns
Mon, Dec 14 at 9:00 PM
|$79.99
|^ $11
|-
|^ $10
|^ $10
|•
|
Philadelphia 76ers v. Boston Celtics
Tue, Dec 15 at 7:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|
Houston Rockets v. San Antonio Spurs
Tue, Dec 15 at 8:00 PM
|
kyms
|$79.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Sacramento Kings v. Golden State Warriors
Tue, Dec 15 at 10:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|
New York Knicks v. Cleveland Cavaliers
Wed, Dec 16 at 7:30 PM
|$79.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Oklahoma City Thunder v. Chicago Bulls
Wed, Dec 16 at 8:00 PM
|$79.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|
Denver Nuggets v. Portland Trail Blazers
Wed, Dec 16 at 9:00 PM
|$79.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|
Phoenix Suns v. Los Angeles Lakers
Wed, Dec 16 at 9:00 PM
|$79.99
|^ $11
|-
|^ $10
|^ $10
|•
|
Orlando Magic v. Charlotte Hornets
Thu, Dec 17 at 7:00 PM
|$79.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Washington Wizards v. Detroit Pistons
Thu, Dec 17 at 7:00 PM
|$79.99
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Houston Rockets v. San Antonio Spurs
Thu, Dec 17 at 8:00 PM
|
kyms
|$79.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Memphis Grizzlies v. Atlanta Hawks
Thu, Dec 17 at 8:00 PM
|$79.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Dallas Mavericks v. Minnesota Timberwolves
Thu, Dec 17 at 8:30 PM
|$79.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Sacramento Kings v. Golden State Warriors
Thu, Dec 17 at 9:00 PM
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|
LA Clippers v. Utah Jazz
Thu, Dec 17 at 10:00 PM
|$79.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Indiana Pacers v. Philadelphia 76ers
Fri, Dec 18 at 6:00 PM
|-
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|
Toronto Raptors v. Miami Heat
Fri, Dec 18 at 7:00 PM
|Fox Sports Sun
|$79.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
New York Knicks v. Cleveland Cavaliers
Fri, Dec 18 at 7:30 PM
|$79.99
|•
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Boston Celtics v. Brooklyn Nets
Fri, Dec 18 at 8:00 PM
|$79.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|
New Orleans Pelicans v. Milwaukee Bucks
Fri, Dec 18 at 8:00 PM
|$79.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Oklahoma City Thunder v. Chicago Bulls
Fri, Dec 18 at 8:00 PM
|$79.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|
Denver Nuggets v. Portland Trail Blazers
Fri, Dec 18 at 9:00 PM
|$79.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|
Phoenix Suns v. Los Angeles Lakers
Fri, Dec 18 at 10:30 PM
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|
Orlando Magic v. Charlotte Hornets
Sat, Dec 19 at 7:00 PM
|$79.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
Washington Wizards v. Detroit Pistons
Sat, Dec 19 at 7:00 PM
|$79.99
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|
Memphis Grizzlies v. Atlanta Hawks
Sat, Dec 19 at 8:00 PM
|$79.99
|^ $11
|-
|^ $10
|^ $10
|•