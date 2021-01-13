How to Stream 2021 NHL Season Openers Live Online Without Cable

The NHL season is making a comeback after there were questions of whether a new season would even be possible. The league kickstarts the season in high gear, with five teams facing off tonight. The first match is between the Pittsburgh Penguins against the Philadelphia Flyers. The match begins at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBCSN.

How to Watch the NHL Season Openers

When: Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

NBCSN will be airing three games on opening night. Following the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. the Philadelphia Flyers, the Chicago Blackhawks take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at 8 p.m. ET and the St. Louis Blues go against the Colorado Avalanche at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The other two games on the night, which can be streamed with NHL.TV, the league’s out-of-market package. The Montreal Canadiens take on the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks face-off Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m. ET.

The NHL will try to ensure a smooth year and if all goes to plan, the season will end May 8 after a 56-game season. “We have to be ready to adjust and adapt to anything that may happen,” commissioner Gary Bettman stated. “We’re going to have to make judgments in real time.”

How to Stream the NHL Season Openers Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch NHL season openers live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web.

All Live TV Streaming Options