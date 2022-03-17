 Skip to Content
How to Stream 2022 MLB Spring Training Games Live on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, & Mobile

Jason Gurwin

Just over a week after the end of the lockout, 2022 MLB Spring Training is here. Unlike the regular season, not every game makes it TV — but for those that do, there are still ways to stream your favorite baseball team's Spring Training games, even if you’ve cut the cord.

Some games will air locally on your team’s Regional Sports Network, but if you live away from your favorite team, you will be able to watch additional national telecasts on MLB Network, ESPN, and MLB.TV (the league’s out of market package).

For fans of teams on Bally Sports RSNs, YES Network, Spectrum SportsNet LA, or MASN — your options are most limited, since Bally Sports and YES Network were dropped by YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV and Sling TV.

Fortunately, you can still stream those games with DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan ($84.99), which now offers a five-day free trial.

For fans of the Colorado Rockies (AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain), Chicago Cubs (Marquee Sports Network) Seattle Mariners (ROOT Sports Northwest), you’ll be able to stream games on either DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV for the first time.

Our Picks

DIRECTV STREAM

  • Bally Sports RSNs
  • YES Network
  • Marquee Sports Network
  • Spectrum SportsNet LA
  • MASN
  • AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
  • AT&T SportsNet Southwest
  • AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
  • AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
  • ROOT Sports Northwest

fuboTV

  • NBC Sports RSNs
  • SNY
  • Marquee Sports Network
  • AT&T SportsNet Southwest
  • AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
  • AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
  • ROOT Sports Northwest

If you Live in the Same Market as Your Favorite Team

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch games live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and the web.

This is the best option for fans who want to watch local, in-market games on their regional sports network, as well as nationally televised games on MLB Network.

Starting at ~$35 a month, it’s an inexpensive way to stream your team’s games without having to commit to a cable subscription. When the season is over, you can cancel your subscription and save some money during the offseason.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $69.99 $35 $35 $64.99
Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) ≥ $89.99 - -
ESPN -
MLB Network ≥ $89.99 ^ $11 - ^ $11 ^ $11

If you live in the same market as your favorite team, most of their Spring Training games that are broadcast will be on a local regional sports network. You can stream every U.S.-based MLB team’s locally on Live TV Streaming Services; sorry Blue Jays’ fans.

Our Picks

DIRECTV STREAM

  • Bally Sports RSNs
  • YES Network
  • Marquee Sports Network
  • Spectrum SportsNet LA
  • MASN
  • AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
  • AT&T SportsNet Southwest
  • AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
  • AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
  • ROOT Sports Northwest

fuboTV

  • NBC Sports RSNs
  • SNY
  • Marquee Sports Network
  • AT&T SportsNet Southwest
  • AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh
  • AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
  • ROOT Sports Northwest

However, since YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV and Sling TV have all dropped Sinclair-owned Bally Sports RSNs (formerly Fox Sports) your options are limited.

For the teams that are on Bally Sports RSNs, you will need to subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan, which now offers a 5-Day Free Trial. It now also incudes an Unlimited DVR and Unlimited at-home streams.

They are also the only service that carries New York Yankees (YES Network), Los Angeles Dodgers (Spectrum SportsNet LA), Baltimore Orioles (MASN), and Washington Nationals (MASN) games in your local market.

With other teams you have more options:

Since every service doesn’t carry every RSN, the handy chart below shows which teams are available on each service. Click on the team name to see the full Spring Training streaming schedule and which games you’ll be able to watch with each provider.

While Bally Sports is expected to launch the Bally Sports App for five teams in the first half of this year, timing and pricing have not yet been announced.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $69.99 $35 $35 $64.99
Arizona Diamondbacks
Bally Sports Arizona 		≥ $89.99 - - - - -
Atlanta Braves
Bally Sports South 		≥ $89.99 - - - - -
Baltimore Orioles
MASN 		≥ $89.99 - - - - -
Boston Red Sox
NESN 		≥ $89.99 - - - -
Chicago Cubs
Marquee Sports Network 		≥ $89.99 - - - -
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago 		≥ $89.99 - -
Cincinnati Reds
Fox Sports Ohio 		≥ $89.99 - - - - -
Cleveland Guardians
Bally Sports Great Lakes 		≥ $89.99 - - - - -
Colorado Rockies
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain 		≥ $89.99 - - - -
Detroit Tigers
Bally Sports Detroit 		≥ $89.99 - - - - -
Houston Astros
AT&T SportsNet Southwest 		≥ $89.99 - - - -
Kansas City Royals
Bally Sports Kansas City 		≥ $89.99 - - - - -
Los Angeles Angels
Bally Sports West 		≥ $89.99 - - - - -
Los Angeles Dodgers
Spectrum SportsNet LA 		≥ $89.99 - - - - -
Miami Marlins
Bally Sports Florida 		≥ $89.99 - - - - -
Milwaukee Brewers
Bally Sports Wisconsin 		≥ $89.99 - - - - -
Minnesota Twins
Bally Sports North 		≥ $89.99 - - - - -
New York Mets
SportsNet NY 		≥ $89.99 - -
New York Yankees
YES Network 		≥ $89.99 - - - - -
Oakland Athletics
NBC Sports California 		≥ $89.99 - -
Philadelphia Phillies
NBC Sports Philadelphia 		- - -
Pittsburgh Pirates
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh 		≥ $89.99 - - - -
San Diego Padres
Bally Sports San Diego 		≥ $89.99 - - - - -
San Francisco Giants
NBC Sports Bay Area 		≥ $89.99 - -
Seattle Mariners
Root Sports Northwest 		≥ $89.99 - - - -
St. Louis Cardinals
Bally Sports Midwest 		≥ $89.99 - - - - -
Tampa Bay Rays
Bally Sports Sun 		≥ $89.99 - - - - -
Texas Rangers
Bally Sports Southwest 		≥ $89.99 - - - - -
Washington Nationals
MASN 		≥ $89.99 - - - - -

If you Live Away From Your Favorite Team

Spring Training National Telecasts

MLB Network

During Spring Training, MLB Network will broadcast daily Spring Training games. While some are available nationally, most are available only for fans outside of the local market.

To stream MLB Network, you will either need to subscribe, you can stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available on Sling TV and YouTube TV.

ESPN

Most services include ESPN in their basic plan. ESPN will broadcast select Spring Training games, but has yet to announce their TV schedule.

Spring Training Out-Of-Market Telecasts

MLB.TV

If you live away from your favorite team, you can still catch nearly every game. The MLB offers its out-of-market package, MLB.TV, for $139.99 (currently discounted to $129.99) to watch every team — which includes almost 300 Spring Training games. There is a 30% discount for Students and Military Members.

Unlike during the regular season, Spring Training games have no local blackouts, which means that local telecasts on your RSN will be able to be streamed.

Starting last season, you can subscribe on Amazon Prime Video Channels. You can stream on all major devices like Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox, iOS, Android, and Web.

