How to Watch 2023 MLB Home Run Derby Live Without Cable

Watch your head! The best hitters in Major League Baseball will converge on Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on Monday, July 10 at 8 p.m. ET for the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby. The Derby features the top home-run hitters in baseball slugging it out to determine the top longball driver in the league. You can see every swing of the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 MLB Home Run Derby

About 2023 MLB Home Run Derby

Home Run Derby participants are determined by players’ season-long home run totals as of July 4. Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox took the No. 1 seed in the Derby, as Los Angeles Angels pitcher/DH and AL home-run leader Shohei Ohtani decided to opt out of the competition. Robert will face Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman.

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso will square up against Julio Rodriguez of the hometown Seattle Mariners. Mookie Betts of the Dodgers will face Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays, while the Texas Rangers’ Aldolis Garcia will take on Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Users can watch the main presentation of the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby on ESPN, or a StatCast alternative broadcast on ESPN2. Karl Ravech, who has served as the voice of the event since 2017, returns to call the action with analyst Eduardo Perez.

How to Stream 2023 MLB Home Run Derby on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 MLB Home Run Derby using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

