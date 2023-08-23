How to Watch 2023 Stars of the Open Charity Event

An exciting evening of tennis action is coming as some of the world’s best players and a couple of special guests step onto the court on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+. It’s all happening at the Stars of the Open, a charity event during U.S. Open Fan Week aimed at raising funds for humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine. We’ve got all of the information on who will be playing and how to watch the matches with a Subscription to ESPN+.

About 2023 Stars of the Open Charity Event

In the main event, Carlos Alcaraz, ranked No. 1, squares off against the crowd-favorite and Top-10 player, Frances Tiafoe. It’s a rematch we’ve been waiting for, as these two locked horns in a gripping U.S. Open semifinal showdown exactly a year ago. Alcaraz came out on top in a grueling five-setter on his way to clinching the title.

But that’s not all, the event will host a series of mixed doubles matches. Four-time U.S. Open singles champion, John McEnroe, makes a nostalgic return to Louis Armstrong Stadium, 31 years after his last appearance in the U.S. Open main draw. Joining him on the court are Chris Eubanks, Matteo Berrettini, Elina Svitolina, and Jessica Pegula.

Eubanks, fresh from securing his maiden ATP title in Mallorca, won over a legion of new fans with his impressive run to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon this summer. He’s now firmly within the Top 30 and has earned a direct spot in the main draw for the second time at Queens. Pegula, on the other hand, is on fire, having just clinched the WTA 1000 title in Montreal. Seeded at No. 3, she’s the highest-ranked American on tour and is guaranteed a top-four seed at the 2023 U.S. Open with six quarterfinal appearances in her last eight Grand Slam outings. And Matteo Berrettini, a 2022 U.S. Open quarterfinalist, will once again join this noble cause for Ukraine relief. Ranked 38th in the world, Berrettini participated in last year’s Tennis Plays for Peace event at the tournament.

Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina will also be in attendance, showing her support for her nation. Svitolina currently stands at No. 26 in the WTA rankings – reaching the Wimbledon semifinals and the Roland Garros quarterfinals, and earlier this year, she claimed the title at the WTA 250 event in Strasbourg.

But the star power doesn’t end with the tennis pros. NBA all-star and Olympic gold medalist Jimmy Butler will step onto the court to showcase his skills alongside the tennis stars. And joining in on the fun is two-time Latin Grammy winner Sebastián Yatra, who will get a taste of the tennis action before his Friday night Sounds of the Open concert.

All of this stands to raise support for Ukraine and is part of the streaming US Open programming of Fan Week, which happens during the week of qualifiers before the Open officially begins on Aug. 28. Don’t miss out on this and the rest of the tournament over the next couple of weeks.

