How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Arizona Coyotes Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. San Jose Sharks

Over the past 18 months, Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV each dropped Fox Sports RSNs from their Live TV Streaming Service. Then this week, AT&T TV NOW shut down their service to new customers – and instead introduced new “no-contract” AT&T TV plans.

To get Fox Sports Arizona, you can sign-up for the AT&T TV Choice Plan ($84.99). To stream San Jose Sharks games, you can stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$30$30$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $84.99--
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $84.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $30
Includes: NBC Sports California + 24 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: NBC Sports California and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 31 Top Cable Channels