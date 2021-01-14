How to Watch San Jose Sharks at Arizona Coyotes Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile
On Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Arizona Coyotes vs. San Jose Sharks
- When: Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST
- TV: NBC Sports California and Fox Sports Arizona
- Stream NBC Sports California: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
- Stream Fox Sports Arizona: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
Over the past 18 months, Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV each dropped Fox Sports RSNs from their Live TV Streaming Service. Then this week, AT&T TV NOW shut down their service to new customers – and instead introduced new “no-contract” AT&T TV plans.
To get Fox Sports Arizona, you can sign-up for the AT&T TV Choice Plan ($84.99). To stream San Jose Sharks games, you can stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.
