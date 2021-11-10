How to Watch ‘Olaf Presents’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Frozen’s beloved snowman, Olaf, retells classic Walt Disney tales in a unique, theatrical performance. The animated short-form series will premiere on Disney+ for Disney+ Day on Friday, November 12.

About ‘Olaf Presents’

Olaf (voiced by Josh Gad) plays the roles of showman, actor, producer, costumer, and set builder as he steps into the spotlight to retell 5 of his favorite Disney animated tales. ‘Olaf Presents’ is a series of new animated shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios. The charismatic and theatrical Olaf demonstrates his unique flair as he plays a mermaid, a genie, a lion king, and other beloved characters. He puts on an entertaining show for all of Arendelle with his fantastical versions of these classic tales.

Olaf is a friendly snowman from Disney’s “Frozen,” their 53rd animated film. He was created by Elsa and Anna in their childhood and reappears to help Anna search for her runaway sister. He journeys with Anna and Kristoff to find Elsa, then returns back to the kingdom, where he remains part of the sisters’ lives.

Disney animator Hyrum Osmond is the director, the producer is Jennifer Newfield, and the series was written by Jennifer Lee.

What is Disney+ Day

On Disney+ Day, subscribers will have the pleasure of watching new content releases as well as sneak peeks into future content.

Disney+ Day will also premiere:

