How to Watch ‘Olaf Presents’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
Frozen’s beloved snowman, Olaf, retells classic Walt Disney tales in a unique, theatrical performance. The animated short-form series will premiere on Disney+ for Disney+ Day on Friday, November 12.
How to Watch ‘Olaf Presents’
- When: Friday, November 12
- Stream: Watch with a subscription to Disney+
Can You Stream ‘Olaf Presents’ For Free on Disney+?
Disney+ unfortunately doesn’t have a free trial. Though, in honor of Disney+ Day, through November 14th, you can get Disney+ for just $1.99 for your first month – a 75% savings.
Otherwise you can subscribe for $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can also purchase a subscription to the Disney Bundle for $13.99 a month, which includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.
About ‘Olaf Presents’
Olaf (voiced by Josh Gad) plays the roles of showman, actor, producer, costumer, and set builder as he steps into the spotlight to retell 5 of his favorite Disney animated tales. ‘Olaf Presents’ is a series of new animated shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios. The charismatic and theatrical Olaf demonstrates his unique flair as he plays a mermaid, a genie, a lion king, and other beloved characters. He puts on an entertaining show for all of Arendelle with his fantastical versions of these classic tales.
Olaf is a friendly snowman from Disney’s “Frozen,” their 53rd animated film. He was created by Elsa and Anna in their childhood and reappears to help Anna search for her runaway sister. He journeys with Anna and Kristoff to find Elsa, then returns back to the kingdom, where he remains part of the sisters’ lives.
Disney animator Hyrum Osmond is the director, the producer is Jennifer Newfield, and the series was written by Jennifer Lee.
What is Disney+ Day
On Disney+ Day, subscribers will have the pleasure of watching new content releases as well as sneak peeks into future content.
Disney+ Day will also premiere:
- Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings
- Jungle Cruise
- Home Sweet Home Alone
- The Simpsons in Plusaversary!
- Fan-favorite shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios such as Frozen Fever, Feast, Paperman, Get A Horse!, and more.
- Pixars’ Ciao Alberto
- The first five episodes from season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum
- A Star Wars’ special celebrating Boba Fett
- A special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Related: What is Disney+ Day? Here’s What We Know So Far and Disney Plus Day 2021 Deals
What Devices Can I Use to Stream ‘Olaf Presents’?
You can stream ‘Olaf Presents’ on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service that offers exclusive series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Monsters at Work.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.