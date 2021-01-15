How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

On Friday, January 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Over the past 18 months, Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV each dropped Fox Sports RSNs from their Live TV Streaming Service. Then this week, AT&T TV NOW shut down their service to new customers – and instead introduced new “no-contract” AT&T TV plans.

To get Fox Sports Sun to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games, you can sign-up for the AT&T TV Choice Plan ($84.99). To stream Chicago Blackhawks games on NBC Sports Chicago, you can stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, ESPN+, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.