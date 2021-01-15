How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks at Tampa Bay Lightning Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile
On Friday, January 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Chicago Blackhawks
- When: Friday, January 15, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago (Chicago), Fox Sports Sun (Tampa), and ESPN+ (National)
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
Over the past 18 months, Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV each dropped Fox Sports RSNs from their Live TV Streaming Service. Then this week, AT&T TV NOW shut down their service to new customers – and instead introduced new “no-contract” AT&T TV plans.
To get Fox Sports Sun to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games, you can sign-up for the AT&T TV Choice Plan ($84.99). To stream Chicago Blackhawks games on NBC Sports Chicago, you can stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, ESPN+, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|ESPN+
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|$5.99
|NBC Sports Chicago
|≥ $84.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|-
|Fox Sports Sun
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|ESPN+
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•