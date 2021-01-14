How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

On Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Prime Ticket and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks

To get Fox Sports Prime Ticket and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain you can sign-up for the AT&T TV Choice Plan ($84.99). Once you sign-up you will also be able to stream the games in the Fox Sports Go or AT&T SportsNet App.

Over the past 18 months, Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV each dropped Fox Sports RSNs from their Live TV Streaming Service. Then this week, AT&T TV NOW shut down their service to new customers – and instead introduced new “no-contract” AT&T TV plans. AT&T TV also added AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain to their Live TV Streaming Service last year.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.