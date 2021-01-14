 Skip to Content
How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Prime Ticket and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks

To get Fox Sports Prime Ticket and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain you can sign-up for the AT&T TV Choice Plan ($84.99). Once you sign-up you will also be able to stream the games in the Fox Sports Go or AT&T SportsNet App.

Over the past 18 months, Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV each dropped Fox Sports RSNs from their Live TV Streaming Service. Then this week, AT&T TV NOW shut down their service to new customers – and instead introduced new “no-contract” AT&T TV plans. AT&T TV also added AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain to their Live TV Streaming Service last year.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$30$30$64.99
Fox Sports Prime Ticket≥ $84.99------
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $84.99------
NHL Network≥ $94.99^
$11		--^
$10		^
$10		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: Fox Sports Prime Ticket, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, and NHL Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NHL Network

Sling TV

Price: $30

Add-on: $10 Sports Extra
Includes: NHL Network