How to Watch Anaheim Ducks at Vegas Golden Knights Live Without Cable on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile
On Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Prime Ticket and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks
- When: Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST
- TV: Fox Sports Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Vegas), and NHL Network (National)
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
To get Fox Sports Prime Ticket and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain you can sign-up for the AT&T TV Choice Plan ($84.99). Once you sign-up you will also be able to stream the games in the Fox Sports Go or AT&T SportsNet App.
Over the past 18 months, Sling TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Hulu + Live TV each dropped Fox Sports RSNs from their Live TV Streaming Service. Then this week, AT&T TV NOW shut down their service to new customers – and instead introduced new “no-contract” AT&T TV plans. AT&T TV also added AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain to their Live TV Streaming Service last year.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
|AT&T TV
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$64.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|Fox Sports Prime Ticket
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain
|≥ $84.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|NHL Network
|≥ $94.99
|^
$11
|-
|-
|^
$10
|^
$10
|-