Is Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ Streaming This Summer? When Will it Be Available on Peacock, Netflix?

J. Robert Oppenheimer’s role in developing the atomic bomb is once again the subject of a motion picture in the form of 2023’s “Oppenheimer.” The film tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer’s life as he organizes the Manhattan Project, the World War II-era scientific research and development endeavor that ultimately birthed America’s nuclear weapons.

One of the most anticipated films of the summer, “Oppenheimer” is written and directed by auteur Christopher Nolan and will be released exclusively in theaters on July 21, 2023. The movie stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Kenneth Branagh, and many more.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Oppenheimer’:

You may be wondering if you can stream the film at your next summer shindig. Unfortunately, “Oppenheimer” will only release in theaters on July 21. While you won’t be able to stream the film day and date with theater-goers, there’s a good chance that you’ll be able to stream it just a few months later, if the studio distributing the film sticks to its release windows. Universal Picture, the film’s distributor, is part of the same company that owns Peacock, where the film will end up in fairly short order.

Other recent Universal releases like “Fast X” and “Book Club: The Next Chapter” are expected to arrive on Peacock roughly 45 days after their theatrical releases, which has become the standard for the streamer.

Narrowing down an exact date for “Oppenheimer” to finally appear on Peacock is the tricky part. Exactly 45 days after “Oppenheimer’s” July 21 release is Monday, Sept. 4, 2023 — which just so happens to be Labor Day. Universal may decide to leave the film in theaters through the holiday weekend in order to capitalize on the summer’s swan song, or they may see it as an opportunity to release the film to Peacock early and bank on everyone being together for one last get-together before fall.

However, if the movie is the box office success that Universal is hoping it will be, there is also the chance that “Oppenheimer” could remain in theaters even longer. If audiences are flocking to the cinema to see the movie, Universal will likely keep the movie in the theaters to maximize its earning potential. Similarly, the studio could look to leave the movie available to rent or buy before moving it to Peacock if the transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) sales are sizable. However, that is not normally the windowing that Universal sticks to.

Generally, Peacock releases including “Cocaine Bear,” “Violent Night,” and “M3GAN,” each take 49 days to head to streaming. This time frame would land “Oppenheimer” on streaming on Friday, Sept. 8.

If you’re banking on the film to come to Netflix any time soon, you may want to temper expectations. While Netflix and Universal have a licensing deal on animated films, the agreement stipulates Netflix doesn’t get live-action Universal films until four years after their theatrical release. Unless something special happens between now and then, we won’t see “Oppenheimer” on Netflix until 2027.