Law&Crime Channel Now Available via YouTube’s ‘Premium Channels’

It keeps getting easier to watch the Law&Crime channel. The true-crime-focused network from legal commentator Dan Abrams has been included in the initial package of offerings in its new “Primetime Channels” initiative.

Primetime Channels, which touts itself as a hassle-free way for viewers to aggregate and consume their favorite subscriber-based content, includes 34 streaming services and channels in its initial launch. The concept is similar to Prime Video Channels, which allows viewers to have a centralized hub where they can subscribe, browse, and watch TV series, movies, and sports in one place, and serves as a complement to YouTube TV.

Users of “Primetime Channels” can expect to find Law&Crime’s daily live trial coverage on the lineup, as well as several other legal and crime-related shows such as the recently launched “Prime Crime” with Jesse Weber, which turns an investigative lens on the nation’s most notorious and controversial crime cases.

The initial version of Primetime Channels debuted on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and is now available via YouTube’s Movies & TV hub. Other than Law&Crime, channels offered at launch include SHOWTIME, STARZ, Paramount+, AMC+, ViX+, and more. YouTube is also promising to bring NBA League Pass into the fold soon as well, and more channels will be added in the coming months.

The Law&Crime channel has done a good job of increasing its reach in the last year. In January, the channel was added to the live TV streaming service fuboTV. In September Law&Crime also became available on the free ad-supported TV (FAST) service Mometu. Most recently, the channel was made available on Cox Media apps, bringing it to a wide range of devices including Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku.

YouTube has been expanding its influence of late, as well. The company recently rolled out a plan for YouTube TV by which customers can now pick and choose channels à la carte. Such initiatives have helped YouTube TV realize the largest quarterly growth of any streaming service in Q3.