LeBron James Biopic ‘Shooting Stars’ Breaks Peacock Records; What Other Basketball Titles Are Available to Stream?

It will be a surprise to no one that LeBron James is setting records. Not only is he the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, but the new film “Shooting Stars” — which chronicles the life-long friendships that he built with his high school basketball team at Akron’s St. Vincent-St. Mary high school —is now breaking records for the Peacock streaming service. According to Deadline, the film has become the most viewed original movie on Peacock during its first four weeks on the platform.

While the NBCUniversal platform does not disclose individual viewership data, “Shooting Stars” has remained the top original film on the service since its release in early June. Admittedly, Peacock does not boast a massive list of original films, but a record is a record. “Shooting Stars,” which was based on the book of the same name, which James co-wrote with “Friday Night Lights” scribe Buzz Bissinger joins “Anthony,” “The Housewives of the North Pole,” “Meet Cute,” “Praise This,” “Psych 2,” “Psych 3,” “Sick,” and “They/Them” on the NBCU streamer.

While the NBA is ramping up its Summer League and pro-am schedules, streaming offers a ton of other high-quality content based on the lives of real-life NBA stars.

In addition to the story of the life-long friendships forged on LeBron’s high school team, streaming currently has a collection of series from an inside look at the complicated world of amateur basketball inspired by the career of Kevin Durant, the improbable tale of the Antetokounmpo brothers going from immigrants to the NBA, to the larger-than-life recounting of the Showtime-era Los Angeles Lakers. Check out the series below to get your off-season basketball fix.

LeBron James’ High School Film ‘Shooting Stars’ on Peacock

Shooting Stars June 2, 2023 The inspiring origin story of a basketball superhero, revealing how LeBron James and his childhood friends become the #1 high school team in the country, launching James’s breathtaking career as a four-time NBA Champion, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Apple TV+ Series inspired by Kevin Durant’s AAU Basketball Experience

Swagger October 29, 2021 Explore the world of AAU basketball in the nation’s capital, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption.

Magic Johnson Docuseries on Apple TV+

They Call Me Magic April 22, 2022 Earvin “Magic” Johnson is an icon for the ages—from humble beginnings to the Dream Team to business titan. Featuring candid interviews with teammates, rivals, family, friends, and more, this docuseries charts the life and career of a legend.

Movie about Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers ‘Rise’ on Disney+

Max Original Series ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty March 6, 2022 A fast-break series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports' most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.

Larry Bird and Magic Johnson Documentary ‘A Courtship of Rivals’ on Max

Magic & Bird: A Courtship of Rivals March 10, 2010 An exploration of the fierce rivalry between NBA superstars Larry Bird and Magic Johnson during their decade of dominance.

Netflix Basketball Documentaries - ’ The Last Dance’ and ‘Redeem Team’

The Redeem Team October 7, 2022 Using unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material, The Redeem Team tells the story of the US Olympic Men’s Basketball Team’s quest for gold at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing following the previous team’s shocking performance four years earlier in Athens.

The Last Dance April 19, 2020 A 10-part documentary chronicling the untold story of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dynasty with rare, never-before-seen footage and sound from the 1997-98 championship season – plus over 100 interviews with famous figures and basketball's biggest names.

‘30 for 30’ Documentaries on ESPN+

‘The True Story of the LA Lakers’ on Hulu