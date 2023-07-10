LeBron James Biopic ‘Shooting Stars’ Breaks Peacock Records; What Other Basketball Titles Are Available to Stream?
It will be a surprise to no one that LeBron James is setting records. Not only is he the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, but the new film “Shooting Stars” — which chronicles the life-long friendships that he built with his high school basketball team at Akron’s St. Vincent-St. Mary high school —is now breaking records for the Peacock streaming service. According to Deadline, the film has become the most viewed original movie on Peacock during its first four weeks on the platform.
While the NBCUniversal platform does not disclose individual viewership data, “Shooting Stars” has remained the top original film on the service since its release in early June. Admittedly, Peacock does not boast a massive list of original films, but a record is a record. “Shooting Stars,” which was based on the book of the same name, which James co-wrote with “Friday Night Lights” scribe Buzz Bissinger joins “Anthony,” “The Housewives of the North Pole,” “Meet Cute,” “Praise This,” “Psych 2,” “Psych 3,” “Sick,” and “They/Them” on the NBCU streamer.
While the NBA is ramping up its Summer League and pro-am schedules, streaming offers a ton of other high-quality content based on the lives of real-life NBA stars.
In addition to the story of the life-long friendships forged on LeBron’s high school team, streaming currently has a collection of series from an inside look at the complicated world of amateur basketball inspired by the career of Kevin Durant, the improbable tale of the Antetokounmpo brothers going from immigrants to the NBA, to the larger-than-life recounting of the Showtime-era Los Angeles Lakers. Check out the series below to get your off-season basketball fix.
LeBron James’ High School Film ‘Shooting Stars’ on Peacock
Shooting Stars
The inspiring origin story of a basketball superhero, revealing how LeBron James and his childhood friends become the #1 high school team in the country, launching James’s breathtaking career as a four-time NBA Champion, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.
Apple TV+ Series inspired by Kevin Durant’s AAU Basketball Experience
Swagger
Explore the world of AAU basketball in the nation’s capital, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption.
Magic Johnson Docuseries on Apple TV+
They Call Me Magic
Earvin “Magic” Johnson is an icon for the ages—from humble beginnings to the Dream Team to business titan. Featuring candid interviews with teammates, rivals, family, friends, and more, this docuseries charts the life and career of a legend.
Movie about Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers ‘Rise’ on Disney+
“Rise” is Available to Stream on Disney+
Max Original Series ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
A fast-break series chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties — a team that defined an era, both on and off the court.
Larry Bird and Magic Johnson Documentary ‘A Courtship of Rivals’ on Max
Magic & Bird: A Courtship of Rivals
An exploration of the fierce rivalry between NBA superstars Larry Bird and Magic Johnson during their decade of dominance.
Netflix Basketball Documentaries - ’ The Last Dance’ and ‘Redeem Team’
-
The Redeem TeamOctober 7, 2022
Using unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material, The Redeem Team tells the story of the US Olympic Men’s Basketball Team’s quest for gold at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing following the previous team’s shocking performance four years earlier in Athens.
-
The Last DanceApril 19, 2020
A 10-part documentary chronicling the untold story of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dynasty with rare, never-before-seen footage and sound from the 1997-98 championship season – plus over 100 interviews with famous figures and basketball’s biggest names.
‘30 for 30’ Documentaries on ESPN+
-
Without BiasNovember 3, 2009
The late Len Bias still leaves more questions than answers. When Bias dropped dead two days after the 1986 NBA Draft, he forever altered our perception of casual drug use and became the tipping point of America’s drug crisis in the mid-80’s. Future generations continue to face the harsh punishment of drug policies that were influenced by the public outcry after his heartbreaking death. Instead of becoming an NBA star, he became a one-man deterrent, the athlete who reminded everyone just how dangerous drug use can be. Amazingly, questions still linger about his death nearly a quarter-century later. How good could he have been in the pro ranks? Has he become underrated or overrated as the years pass? How could a University of Maryland superstar and Boston Celtics lottery pick be derailed by a cocaine binge? Was Bias a one-time user as we were led to believe, or was there a pattern of recreational use that led to his fatal last night? Did he fall in with the wrong crowd.
-
Bad BoysApril 17, 2014
The Detroit Pistons of the late 1980s and early ’90s seemed willing to do anything to win. That characteristic made them loved — and hated. It earned them the title: Bad Boys.
-
Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York KnicksMarch 14, 2010
Reggie Miller single-handedly crushed the hearts of Knick fans multiple times. But it was the 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals that solidified Miller as Public Enemy #1 in New York City. With moments to go in Game 1, and facing a seemingly insurmountable deficit of 105-99, Miller scored eight points in 8.9 seconds to give his Indiana Pacers an astonishing victory. This career-defining performance, combined with his give-and-take with Knicks fan Spike Lee, made Miller and the Knicks a highlight of the 1995 NBA playoffs. Peabody Award-winning director Dan Klores will explore how Miller proudly built his legend as “The Garden’s Greatest Villain”.
-
No Crossover: The Trial of Allen IversonApril 13, 2010
Director Steve James returns to his home town of Hampton, Virginia to tell the story of how the trial of a young basketball star left a city divided.
-
There's No Place Like HomeOctober 16, 2012
On December 10, 2010, Sotheby’s auctioned off what could be considered the most important historical document in sports history — James Naismith’s original rules of basketball. “There’s No Place Like Home” is the story of one man’s fanatical quest to win this seminal American artifact at auction and bring the rules “home” to Lawrence, Kansas, where Naismith coached and taught for over 40 years.
-
Free SpiritsOctober 8, 2013
When the NBA merged with the American Basketball Association in 1976, four ABA franchises joined the more established league - the Nets, Nuggets, Pacers and Spurs.
-
When the Garden Was EdenOctober 21, 2014
This nostalgic sports documentary captures the New York Knicks at the height of their golden era during the 1970s, revealing in the process a singularly gifted and inspired team revered by its fans.
-
This Magic MomentApril 14, 2016
In the mid-1990s, Orlando was the center of excitement in the NBA. The young franchise, led by mega-stars Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway, beat the mighty Bulls en route to the 1995 NBA Finals. While it was clear Orlando was a dynasty in the making, the Magic’s moment on top was never fully realized.
-
Rodman: For Better or WorseSeptember 1, 2019
While Rodman is no doubt one of the greatest talents in NBA history, he is just as famous for his off-court exploits. 30 for 30 explores the reasons behind him becoming the character he is known as today.
‘The True Story of the LA Lakers’ on Hulu
Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers
This docuseries captures the remarkable rise and unprecedented success of one of the most dominant and iconic franchises in professional sports. Featuring exclusive access to the Buss Family and probing, revealing interviews with players, coaches, and front office execs, this series chronicles this extraordinary story from the inside – told only by the people who lived it.