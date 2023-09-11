 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli’ ManningCast Buffalo Bills at New York Jets Live Online for Free Without Cable

David Satin

The 2023 NFL season is here, and you know what that means: Peyton and Eli are back! “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli,” AKA the “ManningCast,” is an alternate broadcast of “MNF” games that begins on Monday, Sept. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The season starts with a bang, as the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills and New York Jets are set to clash in a showdown that should get both brothers talking. You can watch ESPN2 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also watch with Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.

ESPN first began offering alternate broadcasts of “MNF” games featuring Peyton and Eli Manning in 2021. The broadcasts exploded in popularity, and now the Mannings are slated to appear alongside an NFL game 10 times this season, including once in the playoffs. Each week, the Manningcast brings on a cavalcade of special guests with a special connection to one of the teams playing, and provides viewers plenty of the Mannings’ signature humor as well.

The first “MNF” contest of the 2023 season features Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills traveling to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets and their new quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It’s a great game on paper, but if one of the teams playing doesn’t live up to their preseason hype, it surely boost the anxieties of its fan base while the other crows in triumph.

What Is the 2023 ManningCast ‘Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli’ Schedule?

NFL WEEK DATE MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL GAME NETWORK
1 Sept. 11 Buffalo Bills at New York Jets ESPN2, ESPN+
4 Oct. 2 Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants ESPN2
5 Oct. 9 Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders ESPN2
7 Oct. 23 San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings ESPN2
9 Nov. 6 Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets ESPN2
10 Nov. 13 Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills ESPN2
11 Nov. 20 Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs ESPN2, ESPN+
13 Dec. 4 Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars ESPN2
15 Dec. 18 Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots ESPN2
Wildcard Jan. 15 TBD ESPN2, ESPN+

