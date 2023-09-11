How to Watch ‘Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli’ ManningCast Buffalo Bills at New York Jets Live Online for Free Without Cable
The 2023 NFL season is here, and you know what that means: Peyton and Eli are back! “Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli,” AKA the “ManningCast,” is an alternate broadcast of “MNF” games that begins on Monday, Sept. 11 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The season starts with a bang, as the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills and New York Jets are set to clash in a showdown that should get both brothers talking. You can watch ESPN2 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also watch with Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.
About 'Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli' ManningCast Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
ESPN first began offering alternate broadcasts of “MNF” games featuring Peyton and Eli Manning in 2021. The broadcasts exploded in popularity, and now the Mannings are slated to appear alongside an NFL game 10 times this season, including once in the playoffs. Each week, the Manningcast brings on a cavalcade of special guests with a special connection to one of the teams playing, and provides viewers plenty of the Mannings’ signature humor as well.
The first “MNF” contest of the 2023 season features Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills traveling to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets and their new quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It’s a great game on paper, but if one of the teams playing doesn’t live up to their preseason hype, it surely boost the anxieties of its fan base while the other crows in triumph.
Can you watch 'Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli' ManningCast Buffalo Bills at New York Jets for free?
DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ESPN2 on DIRECTV STREAM.
You can watch ‘Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli’ ManningCast Buffalo Bills at New York Jets with a free trial of Fubo.
What devices can you use to stream 'Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli' ManningCast Buffalo Bills at New York Jets?
You can watch ESPN2 on DIRECTV STREAM using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
What Is the 2023 ManningCast ‘Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli’ Schedule?
|NFL WEEK
|DATE
|MONDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL GAME
|NETWORK
|1
|Sept. 11
|Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|4
|Oct. 2
|Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants
|ESPN2
|5
|Oct. 9
|Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders
|ESPN2
|7
|Oct. 23
|San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings
|ESPN2
|9
|Nov. 6
|Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets
|ESPN2
|10
|Nov. 13
|Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills
|ESPN2
|11
|Nov. 20
|Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs
|ESPN2, ESPN+
|13
|Dec. 4
|Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars
|ESPN2
|15
|Dec. 18
|Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots
|ESPN2
|Wildcard
|Jan. 15
|TBD
|ESPN2, ESPN+
