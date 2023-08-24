NBC Launching New Crime, Classic TV, Spanish-Language Free Streaming Channels on Google TV and Android TV

It seems you can’t throw a rock without hitting a free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel from NBCUniversal these days. The company has done an excellent job distributing its streaming channels across the FAST landscape, and this week Google TV and Android TV are getting in on the party.

A total of four new NBCU FAST channels are now available on Android TV and Google TV devices. Users will see the channels in the Live tab on Google TV as soon as they pull their device out of the box, with no downloads required. The additions have helped to bring the integrated FAST channel count on Google TV devices to over 100.

The new channels available now on Google TV and Android TV devices are:

“Murder, She Wrote”: The classic detective series starring Angela Lansbury as Jessica Fletcher, a mystery writer who is called upon to solve actual crimes in her small town.

Universal Crime: A channel dedicated to library mystery series such as “Columbo,” “The Rockford Files,” “Kojak” and more. Can you solve the case?

Lo Mejor de Telemundo: A channel dedicated to popular series from Telemundo, including dramas, reality series, novellas, and more. Titles include “El Señor de los Cielos” and many others.

Historias de Amor:As the name might suggest, this channel is dedicated to romantic comedies and other heart-wrenching tales of love, with titles like “Pasión de Gavilanes,” and “Una Maid en Manhattan,” along with much more.

FAST channels from NBCU can be found just about everywhere in the free streaming environment, nowadays. The Roku Channel brought on some of the same channels earlier this month, and Amazon’s free streaming platform Freevee added 31 NBCU FAST channels in the first week of August as well.

A recent survey found that one in three streaming users is signed up for a free streaming platform, so it makes perfect sense that NBCU is trying to distribute its FAST channels as widely as possible. They’re cheap to maintain, and bring in a steady stream of advertising revenue, which will become all the more important as strikes by Hollywood’s main writers’ and actors’ unions may lead to dwindling original content on many streaming platforms this fall.

The new FAST channels on Google and Android TV join other NBCU networks available on those devices, including NBC News channels covering major markets like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago. NBCU may not offer a free streaming tier of Peacock any longer, but users can find free streaming content from the company just about everywhere they go to watch FAST channels.